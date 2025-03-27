Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagephiladelphiavintage postercavalryartvintagepublic domainillustrationcityArmory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 991 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6274 x 5183 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArchitectural solutions poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588567/architectural-solutions-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseCity sightseeing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206536/city-sightseeing-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686747/image-philadelphia-vintage-poster-fairFree Image from public domain licenseNew travel vlog post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276854/new-travel-vlog-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseView of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689406/image-bethlehem-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11291425/art-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural solutions blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588581/architectural-solutions-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural solutions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623001/architectural-solutions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDiploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689489/image-diploma-queen-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseArchitectural solutions social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588558/architectural-solutions-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe natural bridge, Rockbridge County, Va. from a sketch by Maj. Ths. H. Williamson, instructor of drawing, in the Va.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690751/image-vintage-poster-queen-bridge-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseVintage shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11292198/vintage-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Power of music] / chromo. of Duval & Hunter, Philadelphia ; Jas. F. Queen after A. Dircks.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691118/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCity skyscrapers red background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060042/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licenseBird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691361/image-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCity skyscrapers blue background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060039/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licenseEmpire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690767/image-vintage-poster-illustration-firefighter-1851Free Image from public domain licensePremium real estate Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13918223/premium-real-estate-instagram-post-templateView licenseGround plan of buildings of the great central sanitary fair, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864, P.S. Duval & Son…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688265/image-philadelphia-vintage-illustrations-building-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCity skyscrapers desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067379/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licenseRuins on the Nile / J.H. ; J.Q. (James Fuller Queen, 1820 or 1821-1886)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690558/ruins-the-nile-jh-jq-james-fuller-queen-1820-1821-1886Free Image from public domain licenseCity skyscrapers desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067378/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licensePhotograph album. John F. DuComb, No. 27 S. 6th Street, Philadelphia by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690801/image-vintage-poster-6th-advertisementsFree Image from public domain licenseCity skyscrapers border background, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060029/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licenseWashington mills Gloucester N.J. near Philadelphia / drawn by J. Queen.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690839/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCity skyscrapers border background, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060030/png-architecture-art-backgroundView licenseFrançois Gregoire & Co. enamel of America for beautifying and preserving the complexion / printed in oil colors by P.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690556/image-vintage-poster-cosmetic-advertisement-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseThe champions of liberty, P.S. Duval & Son (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690550/the-champions-liberty-ps-duval-son-printerFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture, online degrees Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10108230/architecture-online-degrees-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[George Washington, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly left, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687739/image-james-fuller-queen-vintage-poster-george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseWashington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView licenseThe bright little teacher, after D.R. Knight / J. Queen after D.R. Knight.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689590/the-bright-little-teacher-after-dr-knight-queen-after-dr-knightFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687946/image-oval-face-abraham-lincoln-queenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable storefront glass window mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15518718/editable-storefront-glass-window-mockupView license[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688493/image-queen-general-grant-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license