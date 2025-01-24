rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
An Easter offering (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
Save
Edit Image
eastervintage eastereaster cardeaster card vintagepublic domain vintage easter illustrationseaster eggeaster public domaineggs
Easter day invitation card template, cute editable text
Easter day invitation card template, cute editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921813/easter-day-invitation-card-template-cute-editable-textView license
Chickens and strawberries (1875) by Whitney, Olive E.
Chickens and strawberries (1875) by Whitney, Olive E.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649671/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny invitation card template, editable design
Easter bunny invitation card template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934177/easter-bunny-invitation-card-template-editable-designView license
Aankondiging voor kalender 1904 (ca. 1878–1904) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Aankondiging voor kalender 1904 (ca. 1878–1904) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2732766/free-illustration-image-chicken-egg-calendarFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter poster template
Happy Easter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407923/happy-easter-poster-templateView license
Chickens no. 2 Baird Paris 1877 ; after Baird. (1879) by Baird, William Baptiste
Chickens no. 2 Baird Paris 1877 ; after Baird. (1879) by Baird, William Baptiste
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648764/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Easter dinner invitation blog banner template
Easter dinner invitation blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461303/easter-dinner-invitation-blog-banner-templateView license
Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year (1880-1890). Original from the Library of Congress.
Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year (1880-1890). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690964/image-flower-christmas-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
Happy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8622937/happy-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license
A main of cocks,--the first battle between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & Ives
A main of cocks,--the first battle between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648739/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beige Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
Beige Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624466/beige-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license
Uitnodigingskaart voor tentoonstelling van meubelen (ca. 1878–1900) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original…
Uitnodigingskaart voor tentoonstelling van meubelen (ca. 1878–1900) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2724092/free-illustration-image-theo-van-hoytema-chicken-art-nouveauFree Image from public domain license
Cute Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
Cute Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623023/cute-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license
John Horn's Easter Eggs (1842-1912) chromolithograph by The National Archives UK. Original public domain image from…
John Horn's Easter Eggs (1842-1912) chromolithograph by The National Archives UK. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541028/image-vintage-illustration-animalFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
Happy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623139/happy-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license
A Joyful Easter (1915) chromolithograph. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A Joyful Easter (1915) chromolithograph. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541424/image-flowers-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Easter dinner invitation poster template
Easter dinner invitation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407702/easter-dinner-invitation-poster-templateView license
Easter Greeting (1916) chromolithograph by Max Ettlinger and Co. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally…
Easter Greeting (1916) chromolithograph by Max Ettlinger and Co. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10542032/image-face-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Easter wish Facebook post template
Easter wish Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408328/easter-wish-facebook-post-templateView license
Chipmunk and ferns (1874) by Whitney, Olive E.
Chipmunk and ferns (1874) by Whitney, Olive E.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649526/chipmunk-and-ferns-1874-whitney-oliveFree Image from public domain license
3D Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
3D Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623236/easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license
Matthew X, 29 (1873) by L. Prang & Co.
Matthew X, 29 (1873) by L. Prang & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648732/matthew-1873-prang-coFree Image from public domain license
Cute Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
Cute Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625125/cute-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 793: Easter card (1912) by Arnold Nechansky and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 793: Easter card (1912) by Arnold Nechansky and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11603046/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
Happy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624504/happy-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license
The old homestead (1906). Original from the Library of Congress.
The old homestead (1906). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690965/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny template, editable Pinterest pin design
Easter bunny template, editable Pinterest pin design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624249/easter-bunny-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license
Drie kuifkippen (1878–1910) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…
Drie kuifkippen (1878–1910) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2732793/free-illustration-image-birds-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter poster template, editable text and design
Happy Easter poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036228/happy-easter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Plymouth Rock, from the Prize and Game Chickens series N20 for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes (1891) by Allen & Ginter. Original…
Plymouth Rock, from the Prize and Game Chickens series N20 for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes (1891) by Allen & Ginter. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627273/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Easter dinner invitation poster template
Easter dinner invitation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459881/easter-dinner-invitation-poster-templateView license
Easter greeting (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
Easter greeting (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689902/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain license
Thank you message Facebook post template
Thank you message Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407634/thank-you-message-facebook-post-templateView license
Plymouth Rock, from the Prize and Game Chickens series N20 for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes (1891) by Allen & Ginter. Original…
Plymouth Rock, from the Prize and Game Chickens series N20 for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes (1891) by Allen & Ginter. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765310/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny template, editable Pinterest pin design
Easter bunny template, editable Pinterest pin design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624829/easter-bunny-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 796: Easter card (1912) by Arnold Nechansky and Wiener Werkstätte
Postcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 796: Easter card (1912) by Arnold Nechansky and Wiener Werkstätte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11603036/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fancy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
Fancy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625425/fancy-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license
Easter offering, Obpacher Brothers (printer)
Easter offering, Obpacher Brothers (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689411/easter-offering-obpacher-brothers-printerFree Image from public domain license
Easter dinner invitation blog banner template
Easter dinner invitation blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407757/easter-dinner-invitation-blog-banner-templateView license
Wren's nest and ferns (1874) by Whitney, Olive E.
Wren's nest and ferns (1874) by Whitney, Olive E.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649527/wrens-nest-and-ferns-1874-whitney-oliveFree Image from public domain license