Edit ImageCrop46SaveSaveEdit Imageeastervintage eastereaster cardeaster card vintagepublic domain vintage easter illustrationseaster eggeaster public domaineggsAn Easter offering (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 955 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2115 x 1684 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2115 x 1684 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEaster day invitation card template, cute editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7921813/easter-day-invitation-card-template-cute-editable-textView licenseChickens and strawberries (1875) by Whitney, Olive E.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649671/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny invitation card template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7934177/easter-bunny-invitation-card-template-editable-designView licenseAankondiging voor kalender 1904 (ca. 1878–1904) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2732766/free-illustration-image-chicken-egg-calendarFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407923/happy-easter-poster-templateView licenseChickens no. 2 Baird Paris 1877 ; after Baird. (1879) by Baird, William Baptistehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648764/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEaster dinner invitation blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461303/easter-dinner-invitation-blog-banner-templateView licenseMerry Christmas & a Happy New Year (1880-1890). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690964/image-flower-christmas-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8622937/happy-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licenseA main of cocks,--the first battle between 1856 and 1907 by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648739/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeige Easter template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624466/beige-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licenseUitnodigingskaart voor tentoonstelling van meubelen (ca. 1878–1900) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2724092/free-illustration-image-theo-van-hoytema-chicken-art-nouveauFree Image from public domain licenseCute Easter template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623023/cute-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licenseJohn Horn's Easter Eggs (1842-1912) chromolithograph by The National Archives UK. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541028/image-vintage-illustration-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623139/happy-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licenseA Joyful Easter (1915) chromolithograph. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541424/image-flowers-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster dinner invitation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407702/easter-dinner-invitation-poster-templateView licenseEaster Greeting (1916) chromolithograph by Max Ettlinger and Co. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10542032/image-face-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEaster wish Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408328/easter-wish-facebook-post-templateView licenseChipmunk and ferns (1874) by Whitney, Olive E.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649526/chipmunk-and-ferns-1874-whitney-oliveFree Image from public domain license3D Easter template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623236/easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licenseMatthew X, 29 (1873) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648732/matthew-1873-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseCute Easter template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625125/cute-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 793: Easter card (1912) by Arnold Nechansky and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11603046/image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624504/happy-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licenseThe old homestead (1906). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690965/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624249/easter-bunny-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licenseDrie kuifkippen (1878–1910) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2732793/free-illustration-image-birds-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036228/happy-easter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlymouth Rock, from the Prize and Game Chickens series N20 for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes (1891) by Allen & Ginter. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627273/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEaster dinner invitation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459881/easter-dinner-invitation-poster-templateView licenseEaster greeting (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689902/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseThank you message Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407634/thank-you-message-facebook-post-templateView licensePlymouth Rock, from the Prize and Game Chickens series N20 for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes (1891) by Allen & Ginter. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765310/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624829/easter-bunny-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licensePostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte No. 796: Easter card (1912) by Arnold Nechansky and Wiener Werkstättehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11603036/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFancy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8625425/fancy-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView licenseEaster offering, Obpacher Brothers (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689411/easter-offering-obpacher-brothers-printerFree Image from public domain licenseEaster dinner invitation blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407757/easter-dinner-invitation-blog-banner-templateView licenseWren's nest and ferns (1874) by Whitney, Olive E.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649527/wrens-nest-and-ferns-1874-whitney-oliveFree Image from public domain license