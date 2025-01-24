rawpixel
[Woman with pink rose in hair wearing pink dress with red roses on the front], Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
vintage pink rosespink hairred rosered hair public domainvintagevintage illustrationpublic domain postersgray hair
Embrace menopause poster template and design
[Young girl, wearing a red dress and blue apron full of wildflower, is in a field with a lamp by her right side], Gray Lith.…
Celebrity tribute night, editable text and design
Coquette (1905) by Gray Lith. Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Celebrity tribute night, editable text and design
[Woman wearing red coat and hat with fur muffler in the snow], Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Celebrity tribute night, editable text and design
A lady of quality, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Aging skin treatment poster template and design
[Man, woman, and little girl feeding a calf at the farm], Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Florist poster template, editable text and design
In daisy time, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Wonderful word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coquette, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Happiness Instagram story template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel, editable text and design
A Russian greyhound, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Metal love poster template, editable design
A Rainy Daisy, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Inspirational quote editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
[Interior scene with children having tea and being served bread, a woman is standing in the doorway to the room where the…
Rose fragrance poster template, editable text and design
"Mother's bread" pure as mother made it. Made by J.A. Dahn & Son, 15, 17, 19, North Oxford St., Brooklyn, Gray Lith. Co.…
Housewarming party poster template
[Two women in automobile, with two men standing alongside, another automobile across river, biplane above, and ruins of…
Pink aesthetic poster editable template, slow growth text
[Girl in red coat with Christmas wreath, umbrella, and puppy in the snow], Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Wine tasting night Instagram post template, editable design
On the prairie, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Wine tasting night Instagram post template, editable design
"Our glorious Navy", Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Flowery poster template
A great catch, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Watercolor flowers poster template, aesthetic editable text
In daisy time (1907) by Gray Lith. Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
I love you poster template, editable text & design
Tranquility, Gray Lith. Co., lithographer
Aphonse Mucha's woman poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
A Rainy Daisy (1905) by Gray Lith. Co., lithographer. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Women's history month, editable poster template
Distributing ship cargo of standard buggies coast of Australia, Cincinnati Lith. Co., [1882]
