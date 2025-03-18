Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage soapsoapvintage postervintage illustration public domainantiquepublicity sixteensoap vintage illustrationsposterOberne, Hosick & Co.'s sweet sixteen soapView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 976 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7508 x 9228 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7508 x 9228 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSweet 16 poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892817/sweet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOakley's queen soaphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689038/oakleys-queen-soapFree Image from public domain licenseSixteen birthday party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916002/sixteen-birthday-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNot a soap-Cetacolor prevents wash goods from fadinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690079/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseCharles McKeone, Son & Co., fine toilet soaps, Philadelphia, [about 1880]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689028/charles-mckeone-son-co-fine-toilet-soaps-philadelphia-about-1880Free Image from public domain licenseSweet sixteen invitation card template, floral aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477526/imageView license[Woman sitting with foot in water next to bar of soap impressed with "Palmolive"]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688735/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSweet sixteen birthday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505636/sweet-sixteen-birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSweet Briarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687672/sweet-briarFree Image from public domain licenseSixteen birthday party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868486/sixteen-birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSweet Violet cigarettes. Globe Tobacco Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688046/sweet-violet-cigarettes-globe-tobacco-coFree Image from public domain licenseSweet sixteen Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130641/sweet-sixteen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Girl with poinsettia]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690291/girl-with-poinsettiaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseSmiling beautyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688340/smiling-beautyFree Image from public domain licenseAll natural poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975725/all-natural-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Girl reclining on ground with ladybug and flowers]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689855/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSixteen birthday party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791839/sixteen-birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Le printemps" or springhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688814/le-printemps-springFree Image from public domain licenseSixteen birthday party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763712/sixteen-birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689137/anitaFree Image from public domain licenseSweet sixteen birthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764266/sweet-sixteen-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoschee's German syrup and Green's August flowers, , 1878.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690317/boschees-german-syrup-and-greens-august-flowers-1878Free Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView license[Little girl with a red hat holding a puppy dog]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687745/little-girl-with-red-hat-holding-puppy-dogFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlue bellshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688560/blue-bellsFree Image from public domain licenseNatural skincare poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577086/natural-skincare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe changed crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691331/the-changed-crossFree Image from public domain licenseCovid-19 prevention poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635965/covid-19-prevention-poster-template-editable-designView licenseHe loves me he loves me nothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690938/loves-loves-notFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Woman from chest up with yellow flowers]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690269/woman-from-chest-with-yellow-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe tokenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688215/the-tokenFree Image from public domain licenseSweet sixteen birthday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864998/sweet-sixteen-birthday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSummer, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690441/summer-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseFashion Minimalism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779669/fashion-minimalism-poster-templateView licenseAmerican eagle, chew American eagle fine cut, smoke eagle cavendishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687729/image-flower-art-smokeFree Image from public domain license