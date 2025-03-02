rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Grand Army of the Republic veteran, 1861-1866
Save
Edit Image
veteranvintage posterveterans artartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration
Veterans day, USA poster template
Veterans day, USA poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640642/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView license
[Grand Army of the Republic marriage certificate]
[Grand Army of the Republic marriage certificate]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690622/grand-army-the-republic-marriage-certificateFree Image from public domain license
Veterans day, USA poster template, editable text and design
Veterans day, USA poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688348/veterans-day-usa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
One country, one flag, Grand Army of the Republic
One country, one flag, Grand Army of the Republic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689314/one-country-one-flag-grand-army-the-republicFree Image from public domain license
Veterans day, USA poster template
Veterans day, USA poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView license
National Association of Civil War Musicians in the Grand Army review, Washington, D.C., 1915 / Photo by Schutz, 613 14th…
National Association of Civil War Musicians in the Grand Army review, Washington, D.C., 1915 / Photo by Schutz, 613 14th…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689204/image-art-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Veterans day, USA poster template, editable text and design
Veterans day, USA poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12584919/veterans-day-usa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Unidentified African American Civil War veteran in Grand Army of the Republic uniform with two children / Goodman and…
Unidentified African American Civil War veteran in Grand Army of the Republic uniform with two children / Goodman and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294201/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640702/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Unidentified Civil War veteran of the Elizabeth, N.J. Veteran Zouaves in Grand Army of the Republic uniform with medals /…
Unidentified Civil War veteran of the Elizabeth, N.J. Veteran Zouaves in Grand Army of the Republic uniform with medals /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294663/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640655/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
To the grand Army of the Republic this print of our old commander General U.S. Grant is respectfully dedicated, Currier &…
To the grand Army of the Republic this print of our old commander General U.S. Grant is respectfully dedicated, Currier &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688540/image-command-old-army-currier-ives-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Counseling poster template, editable text and design
Counseling poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898397/counseling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a Civil War Veteran Wearing a Grand Army of the Republic Medal (c. 1866-1870)
Portrait of a Civil War Veteran Wearing a Grand Army of the Republic Medal (c. 1866-1870)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785922/photo-image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Battle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690702/image-atlanta-tennessee-battleFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery blog banner template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and design
Art gallery blog banner template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23150094/image-people-art-manView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain license
D-Day poster template
D-Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain license
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cross of honor and soldier's record, united daughters confederacy, to the U.C.V.
Cross of honor and soldier's record, united daughters confederacy, to the U.C.V.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689764/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage farming art remix, editable design
Vintage farming art remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15937487/vintage-farming-art-remix-editable-designView license
Pictorial war records
Pictorial war records
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689315/pictorial-war-recordsFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443329/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain license
Poppy flower border phone wallpaper, Summer floral background, editable design
Poppy flower border phone wallpaper, Summer floral background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198375/poppy-flower-border-phone-wallpaper-summer-floral-background-editable-designView license
The Union war chart
The Union war chart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691189/the-union-war-chartFree Image from public domain license
Poppy flower border background, Summer floral illustration, editable design
Poppy flower border background, Summer floral illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198434/poppy-flower-border-background-summer-floral-illustration-editable-designView license
Capture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.
Capture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691321/capture-fort-fisher-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Red poppy flower, botanical illustration, editable design
Red poppy flower, botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198558/red-poppy-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Commemorate the services of Irish-American valor, loyalty and devotion
Commemorate the services of Irish-American valor, loyalty and devotion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689252/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Prominent Union and Confederate generals and statesmen
Prominent Union and Confederate generals and statesmen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691233/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Poppy flower border background, Summer floral illustration, editable design
Poppy flower border background, Summer floral illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9193028/poppy-flower-border-background-summer-floral-illustration-editable-designView license
Sheridan's charge at Winchester
Sheridan's charge at Winchester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690335/sheridans-charge-winchesterFree Image from public domain license
Poppy flower border background, Summer floral illustration, editable design
Poppy flower border background, Summer floral illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198435/poppy-flower-border-background-summer-floral-illustration-editable-designView license
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Red poppy flower, botanical illustration, editable design
Red poppy flower, botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192985/red-poppy-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Confederate States of America loan - seven per cent, February 20th 1863 - authorized by the Act of Congress C.S.A. of…
Confederate States of America loan - seven per cent, February 20th 1863 - authorized by the Act of Congress C.S.A. of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688054/image-vintage-february-posterFree Image from public domain license