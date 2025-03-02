Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageveteranvintage posterveterans artartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationGrand Army of the Republic veteran, 1861-1866View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 953 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6161 x 7759 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVeterans day, USA poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640642/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView license[Grand Army of the Republic marriage certificate]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690622/grand-army-the-republic-marriage-certificateFree Image from public domain licenseVeterans day, USA poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688348/veterans-day-usa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOne country, one flag, Grand Army of the Republichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689314/one-country-one-flag-grand-army-the-republicFree Image from public domain licenseVeterans day, USA poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView licenseNational Association of Civil War Musicians in the Grand Army review, Washington, D.C., 1915 / Photo by Schutz, 613 14th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689204/image-art-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVeterans day, USA poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12584919/veterans-day-usa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnidentified African American Civil War veteran in Grand Army of the Republic uniform with two children / Goodman and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294201/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640702/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseUnidentified Civil War veteran of the Elizabeth, N.J. Veteran Zouaves in Grand Army of the Republic uniform with medals /…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294663/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640655/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseTo the grand Army of the Republic this print of our old commander General U.S. Grant is respectfully dedicated, Currier &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688540/image-command-old-army-currier-ives-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898397/counseling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a Civil War Veteran Wearing a Grand Army of the Republic Medal (c. 1866-1870)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785922/photo-image-baseball-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseBattle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690702/image-atlanta-tennessee-battleFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery blog banner template, original art illustration from Winslow Homer, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23150094/image-people-art-manView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCross of honor and soldier's record, united daughters confederacy, to the U.C.V.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689764/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage farming art remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15937487/vintage-farming-art-remix-editable-designView licensePictorial war recordshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689315/pictorial-war-recordsFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443329/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseSoldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain licensePoppy flower border phone wallpaper, Summer floral background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198375/poppy-flower-border-phone-wallpaper-summer-floral-background-editable-designView licenseThe Union war charthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691189/the-union-war-chartFree Image from public domain licensePoppy flower border background, Summer floral illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198434/poppy-flower-border-background-summer-floral-illustration-editable-designView licenseCapture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691321/capture-fort-fisher-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseRed poppy flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198558/red-poppy-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseCommemorate the services of Irish-American valor, loyalty and devotionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689252/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseProminent Union and Confederate generals and statesmenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691233/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePoppy flower border background, Summer floral illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9193028/poppy-flower-border-background-summer-floral-illustration-editable-designView licenseSheridan's charge at Winchesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690335/sheridans-charge-winchesterFree Image from public domain licensePoppy flower border background, Summer floral illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198435/poppy-flower-border-background-summer-floral-illustration-editable-designView licenseBattle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseRed poppy flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192985/red-poppy-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseConfederate States of America loan - seven per cent, February 20th 1863 - authorized by the Act of Congress C.S.A. of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688054/image-vintage-february-posterFree Image from public domain license