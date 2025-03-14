rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kirschbaum hand-made, [well-dressed man wearing a suit and bowler hat, sitting on a bench with a dog next to him], 1902.
Save
Edit Image
bowler hatdog vintagebowlervintage dog wearing suitvintage postervintage suit illustrationman benchdog poster
Money secrets poster template
Money secrets poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874852/money-secrets-poster-templateView license
Sir R. Walpole K.C.B.
Sir R. Walpole K.C.B.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14314185/sir-walpole-kcbFree Image from public domain license
Managing director profile poster template
Managing director profile poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713983/managing-director-profile-poster-templateView license
Ali Pacha by Mayer and Pierson
Ali Pacha by Mayer and Pierson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14315709/ali-pacha-mayer-and-piersonFree Image from public domain license
Be different quote poster template
Be different quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633023/different-quote-poster-templateView license
General Walpole K.C.B.
General Walpole K.C.B.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14313962/general-walpole-kcbFree Image from public domain license
Graphic designer profile poster template
Graphic designer profile poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713982/graphic-designer-profile-poster-templateView license
Félix Nadar and Élie and Naomi Reclus
Félix Nadar and Élie and Naomi Reclus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14272597/felix-nadar-and-elie-and-naomi-reclusFree Image from public domain license
Cologne for men poster template
Cologne for men poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986467/cologne-for-men-poster-templateView license
L to R: Wilbur W. Marsh, Treas., Iowa, S.W. Fordyce, St. Louis
L to R: Wilbur W. Marsh, Treas., Iowa, S.W. Fordyce, St. Louis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6938783/wilbur-marsh-treas-iowa-sw-fordyce-st-louisFree Image from public domain license
Gentleman fashion poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gentleman fashion poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826410/png-american-art-blackView license
Our Civil Judge. Fraser. Lucknow
Our Civil Judge. Fraser. Lucknow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14314465/our-civil-judge-fraser-lucknowFree Image from public domain license
Smart investing poster template
Smart investing poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874847/smart-investing-poster-templateView license
John Edwards
John Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14318772/john-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Book exchange poster template
Book exchange poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931363/book-exchange-poster-templateView license
King of Portugal
King of Portugal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14317702/king-portugalFree Image from public domain license
Sartorial fashion poster template, editable text & design
Sartorial fashion poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11672875/sartorial-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Monsieur de Bourqueney by Mayer and Pierson
Monsieur de Bourqueney by Mayer and Pierson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14315996/monsieur-bourqueney-mayer-and-piersonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements, customizable design
Vintage collage with retro elements, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22541565/vintage-collage-with-retro-elementsView license
Arunah S. Abell by Bendann Brothers
Arunah S. Abell by Bendann Brothers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14318931/arunah-abell-bendann-brothersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable design
Vintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544166/image-background-flower-png-starView license
Group portrait by Jakob Höflinger
Group portrait by Jakob Höflinger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14315178/group-portrait-jakob-hoflingerFree Image from public domain license
May day poster template
May day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762184/may-day-poster-templateView license
Portrait of man, woman, and baby by Jakob Höflinger
Portrait of man, woman, and baby by Jakob Höflinger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14314716/portrait-man-woman-and-baby-jakob-hoflingerFree Image from public domain license
Economy & finance poster template
Economy & finance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731649/economy-finance-poster-templateView license
Portrait of two men by Jakob Höflinger
Portrait of two men by Jakob Höflinger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14313932/portrait-two-men-jakob-hoflingerFree Image from public domain license
Formal suit poster template, editable text and design
Formal suit poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667186/formal-suit-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
J.G. Jeffreys, F.R.S. by Maull and Polyblank
J.G. Jeffreys, F.R.S. by Maull and Polyblank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275235/jg-jeffreys-frs-maull-and-polyblankFree Image from public domain license
Business management blue logo template, editable design
Business management blue logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574660/business-management-blue-logo-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of a man by Jakob Höflinger
Portrait of a man by Jakob Höflinger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14313866/portrait-man-jakob-hoflingerFree Image from public domain license
Formal suit poster template
Formal suit poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12947254/formal-suit-poster-templateView license
The Cangue by William Saunders
The Cangue by William Saunders
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14317817/the-cangue-william-saundersFree Image from public domain license
Fresh visuals that impact quote poster template
Fresh visuals that impact quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714055/fresh-visuals-that-impact-quote-poster-templateView license
Woman in hat posed on a stile
Woman in hat posed on a stile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258509/woman-hat-posed-stileFree Image from public domain license
Be a leader Instagram story template, editable text
Be a leader Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596854/leader-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a man and woman by Jakob Höflinger
Portrait of a man and woman by Jakob Höflinger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14316075/portrait-man-and-woman-jakob-hoflingerFree Image from public domain license
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680898/are-recruiting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of two young men by Jakob Höflinger
Portrait of two young men by Jakob Höflinger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14315348/portrait-two-young-men-jakob-hoflingerFree Image from public domain license
Business management vintage logo template, editable design
Business management vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998655/business-management-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Man seated at table by John Whistler
Man seated at table by John Whistler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14272744/man-seated-table-john-whistlerFree Image from public domain license