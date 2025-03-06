rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Smoke Blackwell's Durham, an incident in the history of New Amsterdam (old New York)
Save
Edit Image
artmensmokevintagepublic domainillustrationsmokingvintage illustration
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Hospital for Incurables, Blackwell Island, New York. Wood engraving by W.S.L. Jewett.
Hospital for Incurables, Blackwell Island, New York. Wood engraving by W.S.L. Jewett.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13971964/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable design
Vintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544166/image-background-flower-png-starView license
New York fashions. Spring & summer
New York fashions. Spring & summer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690413/new-york-fashions-spring-summerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements, customizable design
Vintage collage with retro elements, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22541565/vintage-collage-with-retro-elementsView license
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3884659/photo-image-plant-tree-faceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496672/vintage-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
E. Butterick & Co.'s report of New York fashions. Spring & summer 1871
E. Butterick & Co.'s report of New York fashions. Spring & summer 1871
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690882/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Book exchange poster template
Book exchange poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931363/book-exchange-poster-templateView license
E. Butterick & Co.'s report of New York fashions. Spring & summer 1874
E. Butterick & Co.'s report of New York fashions. Spring & summer 1874
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive cookie recipe, editable Instagram post template
Festive cookie recipe, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519451/festive-cookie-recipe-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Exterior view of Blackwell's Island Hospital
Exterior view of Blackwell's Island Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337725/exterior-view-blackwells-island-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3882214/photo-image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3884572/photo-image-horse-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion poster template, editable text and design
Men's fashion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778314/mens-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Blackwell's Island Penitentiary, New York: prisoners in chains are working with hammers breaking stones on the side of the…
Blackwell's Island Penitentiary, New York: prisoners in chains are working with hammers breaking stones on the side of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14018642/image-horse-people-treeFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashions of the Day
Fashions of the Day
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427609/fashions-the-dayFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3884908/photo-image-hospital-person-artFree Image from public domain license
World no tobacco day poster template
World no tobacco day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView license
Blackwell's Island Penitentiary, New York: prisoners are sitting at benches eating and reading as a man at the top of the…
Blackwell's Island Penitentiary, New York: prisoners are sitting at benches eating and reading as a man at the top of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14016040/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
John is not really dull - he may only need his eyes examined
John is not really dull - he may only need his eyes examined
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650239/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
View at Cohoes Falls by Benson John Lossing
View at Cohoes Falls by Benson John Lossing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14256865/view-cohoes-falls-benson-john-lossingFree Image from public domain license
Smoking kills poster template
Smoking kills poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license
Blackwell's Island Penitentiary, New York: prisoners in uniform are marching towards the penitentiary after hard labour…
Blackwell's Island Penitentiary, New York: prisoners in uniform are marching towards the penitentiary after hard labour…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13996578/image-cartoon-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Business potential poster template
Business potential poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13121548/business-potential-poster-templateView license
The old, old story
The old, old story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690913/the-old-old-storyFree Image from public domain license
Chess strategy poster template
Chess strategy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13105144/chess-strategy-poster-templateView license
New York fashions. Fall & winter
New York fashions. Fall & winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690884/new-york-fashions-fall-winterFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
New York fashions. Fall & winter
New York fashions. Fall & winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690866/new-york-fashions-fall-winterFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
New York fashions. Spring & summer
New York fashions. Spring & summer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690417/new-york-fashions-spring-summerFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Men's fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113101/mens-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Blackwell's Island Penitentiary, New York: (left) prisoners are walking in a long file leaving spoons in a bowl as they go…
Blackwell's Island Penitentiary, New York: (left) prisoners are walking in a long file leaving spoons in a bowl as they go…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13976305/image-people-art-clothingFree Image from public domain license