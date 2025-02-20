rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Little student
Save
Edit Image
studentreadingpublic domain postervintage postergirl readingvintage illustrationpublic domain vintage illustration studentsstudents public domain
Exam time poster template, editable text and design
Exam time poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614953/exam-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The confidantes
The confidantes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690493/the-confidantesFree Image from public domain license
Student loans poster template
Student loans poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727922/student-loans-poster-templateView license
[Two young girls reading book]
[Two young girls reading book]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691093/two-young-girls-reading-bookFree Image from public domain license
School study habits poster template, editable text and design
School study habits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614956/school-study-habits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Young girl, wearing a white and blue dress, sitting on a trunk reading a book]
[Young girl, wearing a white and blue dress, sitting on a trunk reading a book]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690225/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Storytelling session blog banner template
Storytelling session blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053087/storytelling-session-blog-banner-templateView license
[Mary had a little lamb]
[Mary had a little lamb]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689420/mary-had-little-lambFree Image from public domain license
E-learning courses editable poster template
E-learning courses editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643034/e-learning-courses-editable-poster-templateView license
Little traveler
Little traveler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689177/little-travelerFree Image from public domain license
Sunday story time blog banner template
Sunday story time blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053006/sunday-story-time-blog-banner-templateView license
[Farmers and little girl in wheat field]
[Farmers and little girl in wheat field]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690030/farmers-and-little-girl-wheat-fieldFree Image from public domain license
Reading books poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Reading books poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688454/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
The little innocents
The little innocents
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689853/the-little-innocentsFree Image from public domain license
Book club poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Book club poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688507/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
"My little pets"
"My little pets"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688937/my-little-petsFree Image from public domain license
Child's reading poster template
Child's reading poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460497/childs-reading-poster-templateView license
"The little captive"
"The little captive"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688930/the-little-captiveFree Image from public domain license
New admission poster template
New admission poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488337/new-admission-poster-templateView license
[Little bright eyes]
[Little bright eyes]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690419/little-bright-eyesFree Image from public domain license
College library poster template, editable text and design
College library poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12058893/college-library-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Little girl with a red hat holding a puppy dog]
[Little girl with a red hat holding a puppy dog]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687745/little-girl-with-red-hat-holding-puppy-dogFree Image from public domain license
Online education poster template, editable text and design
Online education poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816921/online-education-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Little Miss Muffett]
[Little Miss Muffett]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689345/little-miss-muffettFree Image from public domain license
Junior book club poster template, editable text & design
Junior book club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370658/junior-book-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Little girl with lilies under a star]
[Little girl with lilies under a star]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687676/little-girl-with-lilies-under-starFree Image from public domain license
Foreign exchange student poster template, editable text & design
Foreign exchange student poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11673043/foreign-exchange-student-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Little brothers. (And their playmates)
Little brothers. (And their playmates)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689836/little-brothers-and-their-playmatesFree Image from public domain license
Reading habit poster template, editable text and design
Reading habit poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539140/reading-habit-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Little Red Riding Hood
Little Red Riding Hood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688094/little-red-riding-hoodFree Image from public domain license
Story book club poster template
Story book club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828622/story-book-club-poster-templateView license
[Little girl seated and knitting with boy kneeling at her side watching]
[Little girl seated and knitting with boy kneeling at her side watching]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318535/image-background-png-abstractView license
[Angels and little girl praying]
[Angels and little girl praying]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688668/angels-and-little-girl-prayingFree Image from public domain license
Read with kids poster template, editable text & design
Read with kids poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549880/read-with-kids-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Outdoor scene with cows and swans in a lake with a little girl on land with a dog and two cows]
[Outdoor scene with cows and swans in a lake with a little girl on land with a dog and two cows]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689063/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bookshop poster template, editable text and design
Vintage bookshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745891/vintage-bookshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Girl reading a letter] / dessiné par J.B. Huet peintre du Roi par son très humble et très obéissant serviteur Demarteau.
[Girl reading a letter] / dessiné par J.B. Huet peintre du Roi par son très humble et très obéissant serviteur Demarteau.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688722/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Exchange program poster template, editable text & design
Exchange program poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11676154/exchange-program-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Suffer little children to come unto me
Suffer little children to come unto me
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688677/suffer-little-children-come-untoFree Image from public domain license