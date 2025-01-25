rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bird's-eye view of the Universal Exposition St. Louis, U.S.A., 1904
Save
Edit Image
vintage postersexpositionbird eye view buildingbirdartbuildingsvintageeye
Visit beautiful Chicago poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Visit beautiful Chicago poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730906/png-1934-america-americanView license
Bird's-eye view of the cotton states and international exposition--Atlanta, GA, U.S.A.
Bird's-eye view of the cotton states and international exposition--Atlanta, GA, U.S.A.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690029/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Retro 100 greatest songs remix poster
Retro 100 greatest songs remix poster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16333450/retro-100-greatest-songs-remix-posterView license
Bird's-eye view of the World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, 1893
Bird's-eye view of the World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, 1893
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689937/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Urban planning poster template, editable text and design
Urban planning poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715668/urban-planning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
World's Fair, St. Louis, 1904, celebrating the centennial of acquisition of Louisiana territory
World's Fair, St. Louis, 1904, celebrating the centennial of acquisition of Louisiana territory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690409/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Architect poster template, editable text and design
Architect poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715654/architect-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
World's Fair, St. Louis, 1904, celebrating the centennial of acquisition of Louisiana territory
World's Fair, St. Louis, 1904, celebrating the centennial of acquisition of Louisiana territory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690906/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Digital collaboration poster template, editable text and design
Digital collaboration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689417/digital-collaboration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Festival hall and cascades, Louisiana Purchase Exposition, St. Louis, U.S.A., 1904
Festival hall and cascades, Louisiana Purchase Exposition, St. Louis, U.S.A., 1904
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689289/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Steak restaurant poster template, editable text and design
Steak restaurant poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694254/steak-restaurant-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Panoramic view of the World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, 1893
Panoramic view of the World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, 1893
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690174/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bird sanctuary poster template, editable text and design
Bird sanctuary poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784249/bird-sanctuary-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Official birdseye view-World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, 1893
Official birdseye view-World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, 1893
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690087/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Travel Ephemera poster template, vintage design
Travel Ephemera poster template, vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631398/travel-ephemera-poster-template-vintage-designView license
The Paris Exposition 1900
The Paris Exposition 1900
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690883/the-paris-exposition-1900Free Image from public domain license
World penguin day poster template, editable text and design
World penguin day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662653/world-penguin-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Authentic birds-eye view of the World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, Ill., U.S.A., 1893
Authentic birds-eye view of the World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, Ill., U.S.A., 1893
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690833/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flat lay flyer png mockup element, editable design
Flat lay flyer png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14353037/flat-lay-flyer-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Birds-eye view, World's Columbian Exposition
Birds-eye view, World's Columbian Exposition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689814/birds-eye-view-worlds-columbian-expositionFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685107/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: an automobile exhibit displaying Packard motorcars. Photograph, 1904.
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: an automobile exhibit displaying Packard motorcars. Photograph, 1904.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970403/photo-image-person-public-domain-carFree Image from public domain license
Office space poster template, editable text and design
Office space poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581315/office-space-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: a Japanese exhibit: the Enchanted Garden and a traditional Japanese house.…
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: a Japanese exhibit: the Enchanted Garden and a traditional Japanese house.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14011448/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
China travel poster template
China travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13093246/china-travel-poster-templateView license
The Centennial-balloon view of the grounds
The Centennial-balloon view of the grounds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690680/the-centennial-balloon-view-the-groundsFree Image from public domain license
Zoo opening poster template, editable text and design
Zoo opening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784278/zoo-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: an exhibit relating to Swedish secondary schools. Photograph, 1904.
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: an exhibit relating to Swedish secondary schools. Photograph, 1904.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012116/photo-image-person-book-artFree Image from public domain license
Volunteer poster template, editable text and design
Volunteer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704467/volunteer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: an exhibit relating to the Technical School of Stockholm, Sweden. Photograph…
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: an exhibit relating to the Technical School of Stockholm, Sweden. Photograph…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13993938/photo-image-frame-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408360/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: an exhibit relating to the Juvenile Court of Chicago. Photograph, 1904.
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: an exhibit relating to the Juvenile Court of Chicago. Photograph, 1904.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14019226/photo-image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia poster template
Explore Asia poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103634/explore-asia-poster-templateView license
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: the US Government building: natural history exhibit featuring a dinosaur…
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: the US Government building: natural history exhibit featuring a dinosaur…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966717/photo-image-person-skeleton-animalFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition
Ancient art exhibition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710981/ancient-art-exhibitionView license
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: an exhibition hall showing the Hygeia Filter Company stand: elevated view.…
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: an exhibition hall showing the Hygeia Filter Company stand: elevated view.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13972928/photo-image-person-art-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with animals, cityscape, and nature elements editable design
Retro monochrome collage with animals, cityscape, and nature elements editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22245140/image-background-png-textureView license
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: Canadian exhibit on the Intercolonial railway, featuring a stuffed bear.…
The 1904 World's Fair, St. Louis, Missouri: Canadian exhibit on the Intercolonial railway, featuring a stuffed bear.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13986224/photo-image-dog-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Cat book poster template
Cat book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132591/cat-book-poster-templateView license
St. Louis Exposition 1882, grand commercial race free to all
St. Louis Exposition 1882, grand commercial race free to all
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690807/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license