Edit ImageCrop16SaveSaveEdit Imageflowerpeopleartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationwomenWith love, to my valentine (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 968 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1846 x 2289 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1846 x 2289 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseTo my dearest valentine (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689956/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseFrédéric Bonnet. Imprimerie Maurice Dupuy & Cie. Elégantes sous un feuillage. Affiche. Lithographie couleur, entre 1920 et…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726098/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseAricula, apple blossom, great daffodil (1814-1817). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689957/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614290/black-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScroll design with branches and blue flowers (1830). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688429/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseSweet pea, hyacinth, sunflower (1814). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687999/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman’s Head with Roses (1899) print in high resolution by Koloman Moser (Kolo Moser). Original from the Art Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614844/image-rose-flower-paper-textureFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman’s Head with Roses (1899) print in high resolution by Koloman Moser (Kolo Moser). Original from the Art Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615148/image-roses-flower-artFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481160/png-aesthetic-background-art-nouveauView licenseGeisha girl (1902). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688276/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseYellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView licenseYoung woman wearing an elegant dress, with red roses attached to the sleeve and collar of the dress, she is shown in half…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690861/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDutch flower seller Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688384/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541956/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlower basket (ca. 1872) by Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649104/flower-basket-ca-1872-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseà la Pensée (ca. 1900) by Adolphe Willette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727155/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580757/png-adult-animal-wing-artView licenseAricula sic, apple blossom, great daffodil Thackara sc. [between 1814 and 1817] by J. Thackara & Sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649088/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseFlowering Lotus and Bud. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639034/httpsclevelandartorgart1941288Free Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633377/png-adult-cartoon-collageView licenseFlowering Prunus. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638878/httpsclevelandartorgart1941286Free Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEugène Grasset (1845-1917). "Allégorie du mois de novembre". Gravure. Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725963/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSweet pea, hyacinth, sun flower Thackara sc. between 1814 and 1817 J. Thackara & Sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649082/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSummer Flowers (1880) by Henri Fantin–Latour.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726791/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633316/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseSummer poster (1907). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687995/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726829/httpsclevelandartorgart1949411Free Image from public domain license