Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustrationpresidentvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationposter"President"--"Rutherford B. Hayes"View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1036 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6333 x 7336 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSchool president vote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956891/school-president-vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHome sweet homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690580/home-sweet-homeFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseEngraved BEP portrait of U.S. President Rutherford B. Hayeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666016/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral election day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539304/general-election-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Garfield familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690633/president-garfield-familyFree Image from public domain licenseElection & voting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956132/election-voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAl. G. Field Greater Minstrels oldest 23rd year, best.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649144/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBelgium election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486728/belgium-election-poster-templateView licenseFor president, Abram Lincoln. For vice president, Hannibal Hamlin, Howard, H. C., [Philadephia : publisher not identified]…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688579/image-vintage-american-flag-illustration-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseFrence election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486961/frence-election-poster-templateView license[Major General Ulysses S. Grant]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691343/major-general-ulysses-grantFree Image from public domain licenseBrazil election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486740/brazil-election-poster-templateView licenseGeorge Dewey Admiral U. SN! / from a photo taken July 21 1899.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689610/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAustralian election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486993/australian-election-poster-templateView licenseFor president John Bell. For vice president Edward Everetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDr. D. Jayne's family medicineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688460/dr-jaynes-family-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseElection day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743255/election-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAbraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for president of the United Stateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689783/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseAbraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWm. H. Taft - "good times"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689703/wm-taft-good-timesFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial president day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964709/special-president-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Ulysses S. Grant]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690615/ulysses-grantFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseAbraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690462/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage business card template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544956/vintage-business-card-template-editable-designView licenseAbraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688570/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseIn memoriam [printed in reverse] / E.D. Grafton pinxit.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690781/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Rutherford B. Hayes, half-length portrait, seated, facing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294145/president-rutherford-hayes-half-length-portrait-seated-facing-leftFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseIrenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688763/ireneFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691110/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687946/image-oval-face-abraham-lincoln-queenFree Image from public domain license