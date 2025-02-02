rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ellis Island, Baggage & Dormitory Building, New York Harbor, New York County, NY
Save
Edit Image
graffitiwarvintage posterroof illustrationsteelbrick buildingsartbeaux-arts architectural elements
Editable poster mockup
Editable poster mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15332767/editable-poster-mockupView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5951745/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Poster, flyer mockup, wall advertisement
Poster, flyer mockup, wall advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7458848/poster-flyer-mockup-wall-advertisementView license
U.S. Army Hospital, Fort Monroe, VA: Front view of nurses' quarters
U.S. Army Hospital, Fort Monroe, VA: Front view of nurses' quarters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471506/us-army-hospital-fort-monroe-va-front-view-nurses-quartersFree Image from public domain license
Flyer, paper mockup, wall advertisement
Flyer, paper mockup, wall advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418883/flyer-paper-mockup-wall-advertisementView license
Grain elevators near Amarillo, Texas; Santa Fe trip
Grain elevators near Amarillo, Texas; Santa Fe trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502210/grain-elevators-near-amarillo-texas-santa-tripFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ad sign mockup, editable product design
Vintage ad sign mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436983/vintage-sign-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508843/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster mockup
Editable poster mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333518/editable-poster-mockupView license
Exterior of the Kinishenski Red Cross Hospital in the university building, Harbin
Exterior of the Kinishenski Red Cross Hospital in the university building, Harbin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370702/photo-image-hospital-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Marxism editable poster template with portrait of Karl Marx
Marxism editable poster template with portrait of Karl Marx
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051629/marxism-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-karl-marxView license
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504372/photo-image-plant-sky-houseFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decoration
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320165/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Football concrete field. Free public domain CC0 photo.
Football concrete field. Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6016929/photo-image-public-domain-abstract-grungeFree Image from public domain license
Urban skateboard graffiti wall mockup, editable design
Urban skateboard graffiti wall mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20257593/urban-skateboard-graffiti-wall-mockup-editable-designView license
TVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
TVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503359/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Brick wall editable mockup
Brick wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198771/brick-wall-editable-mockupView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504514/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Peace not war poster template, editable text and design
Peace not war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865938/peace-not-war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Building in Kensington Market, Toronto, Canada
Building in Kensington Market, Toronto, Canada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/430884/free-photo-image-graffiti-window-abandonedFree Image from public domain license
Magazine Pop
Magazine Pop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819673/magazine-popView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5951277/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Editable urban poster mockup
Editable urban poster mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148715/editable-urban-poster-mockupView license
Mon cher foyer, je t'aime tu es la maison de chacun le chez soi pour tous -- un poilu / Lawrence Harris, France. 1918.
Mon cher foyer, je t'aime tu es la maison de chacun le chez soi pour tous -- un poilu / Lawrence Harris, France. 1918.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690981/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Interactive art installation poster template, editable design
Interactive art installation poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815402/interactive-art-installation-poster-template-editable-designView license
Graffiti artist stamp illustration
Graffiti artist stamp illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18660784/graffiti-artist-stamp-illustrationView license
Fake poster template, editable design
Fake poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814567/fake-poster-template-editable-designView license
PNG Graffiti artist stamp illustration
PNG Graffiti artist stamp illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18229276/png-graffiti-artist-stamp-illustrationView license
Peace not war poster template, editable text and design
Peace not war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865993/peace-not-war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506728/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Beer label poster template
Beer label poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14761911/beer-label-poster-templateView license
U. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 34, Romsey, England: Shot showing view of railroad from hospital
U. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 34, Romsey, England: Shot showing view of railroad from hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448465/photo-image-hospital-cross-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Editable billboard sign mockup
Editable billboard sign mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15332732/editable-billboard-sign-mockupView license
Works of the Apollo Iron and Steel Company
Works of the Apollo Iron and Steel Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690826/works-the-apollo-iron-and-steel-companyFree Image from public domain license
Newsletter subscription poster template, editable design
Newsletter subscription poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815579/newsletter-subscription-poster-template-editable-designView license
Section of one of the switchyards from which high tension lines carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric…
Section of one of the switchyards from which high tension lines carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503228/photo-image-grid-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Art week poster template, editable design
Art week poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14825091/art-week-poster-template-editable-designView license
[Captain Francis (Frank) Erdelmeyer and Private Jacob Lawinsky [i.e. Labinsky?] at an outpost near Corinth, Mississippi…
[Captain Francis (Frank) Erdelmeyer and Private Jacob Lawinsky [i.e. Labinsky?] at an outpost near Corinth, Mississippi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691013/image-civil-war-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Urban graffiti street art mockup, customizable design
Urban graffiti street art mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151196/urban-graffiti-street-art-mockup-customizable-designView license
[Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, fall 1863] by Adolph G. Metzner
[Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, fall 1863] by Adolph G. Metzner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687769/lookout-mountain-tennessee-fall-1863-adolph-metznerFree Image from public domain license