rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lieut. Genl. Ulysses S. Grant: General in Chief of the armies of the United States, Currier & Ives.
Save
Edit Image
currier & ivesvintage postercurrier & ives illustrationunited states armyartvintagepublic domainillustration
Art & flower Instagram post template, editable text
Art & flower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537415/art-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Genl. George Washington: the father of his country, Currier & Ives.
Genl. George Washington: the father of his country, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689188/genl-george-washington-the-father-his-country-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Dog birthday poster template
Dog birthday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView license
The Old Bull Dog on the Right Track
The Old Bull Dog on the Right Track
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987138/the-old-bull-dog-the-right-trackFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day poster template
Memorial day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487013/memorial-day-poster-templateView license
Ulysses S. Grant
Ulysses S. Grant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847701/ulysses-grantFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The True Peace Commissioners
The True Peace Commissioners
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986055/the-true-peace-commissionersFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
To the grand Army of the Republic this print of our old commander General U.S. Grant is respectfully dedicated, Currier &…
To the grand Army of the Republic this print of our old commander General U.S. Grant is respectfully dedicated, Currier &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688540/image-command-old-army-currier-ives-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788896/election-voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Surrender of General Lee, Currier Ives Lithography Company
Surrender of General Lee, Currier Ives Lithography Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849773/surrender-general-leeFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day poster template
Memorial day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640572/memorial-day-poster-templateView license
Why Don't You Take It?
Why Don't You Take It?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7989318/why-dont-you-take-itFree Image from public domain license
Honoring soldiers poster template
Honoring soldiers poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487014/honoring-soldiers-poster-templateView license
Lieut. Gen. U.S. Grant
Lieut. Gen. U.S. Grant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14310089/lieut-gen-us-grantFree Image from public domain license
Floral perfume Instagram post template, editable text
Floral perfume Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543955/floral-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Grant and his Generals
Grant and his Generals
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845377/grant-and-his-generalsFree Image from public domain license
4th of July sale poster template, editable text and design
4th of July sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783359/4th-july-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
His excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…
His excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690664/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098167/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Flower basket, Currier & Ives.
Flower basket, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688887/flower-basket-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
We're hiring poster template, editable text and design
We're hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098101/were-hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fruits of the tropics, Currier & Ives.
Fruits of the tropics, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689099/fruits-the-tropics-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The killeries--Connemara, Currier & Ives.
The killeries--Connemara, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689896/the-killeries-connemara-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Tempted, Currier & Ives.
Tempted, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688290/tempted-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView license
Noah's ark, Currier & Ives.
Noah's ark, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688305/noahs-ark-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art people element set, customizable design
Vintage art people element set, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331489/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license
Summer shades, Currier & Ives.
Summer shades, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690546/summer-shades-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Roll of honor, Currier & Ives.
Roll of honor, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689158/roll-honor-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Yellowstone National Park poster template, editable US nature art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Yellowstone National Park poster template, editable US nature art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732789/png-america-american-artView license
Lexington: the great monarch of the turf and sire of racers, Currier & Ives.
Lexington: the great monarch of the turf and sire of racers, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689812/lexington-the-great-monarch-the-turf-and-sire-racers-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
Flora's treasures, Currier & Ives.
Flora's treasures, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686834/floras-treasures-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Fort Marion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Fort Marion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732707/png-america-architecture-artView license
Winter in the country: a cold morning, Currier & Ives.
Winter in the country: a cold morning, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689820/winter-the-country-cold-morning-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license