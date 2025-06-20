Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage postervintage illustrationsvintage illustration public domain sunrisegibsonsunrise vintage printsunrise illustration public domainallegheniesantiqueSunrise in the Alleghenies, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 898 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9560 x 7154 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLion tamer, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688913/lion-tamer-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable real pressed butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView licenseBanner act, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689061/banner-act-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMale act, no. 107, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686722/male-act-no-107-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseThe lion queen, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688183/the-lion-queen-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe grand lay-out, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690437/the-grand-lay-out-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe jeweler's card, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690068/the-jewelers-card-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[The lion queen], Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686817/the-lion-queen-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseSouth west view of Fort Negley / Drawn by W.H.H. Fletcher, of the 12th Battery Ind. Vols., Nashville, Tenn., Gibson & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690113/image-tennessee-public-domain-american-flag-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBuffalo hunt in the wild west, Muller, Luchsinger & Co., copyright claimanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689130/buffalo-hunt-the-wild-west-muller-luchsinger-co-copyright-claimantFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCorreggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseStrawberries / after W.M. Brown.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687755/strawberries-after-wm-brownFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThistle, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688596/thistle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseView of Washington City by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689593/view-washington-city-sachse-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license"Good luck"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690786/good-luckFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseView of Washington City by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689560/view-washington-city-sachse-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271255/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688824/flowers-memory-remington-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687744/nasturtiums-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseKarl Marx Instagram post template from original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541522/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseAutumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688358/autumn-leaves-no-two-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688585/the-prize-piggies-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license