Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesurrenderamerican flag artamerican flag vintage illustrationsvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationSurrender of CornwallisView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 863 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10458 x 7524 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAmerican flag poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723548/png-america-american-flagView licenseSurrender of Lord Cornwallis 1820; placed 1826 by John Trumbull. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051412/illustration-image-art-person-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding white flag, surrender sign, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935076/hand-holding-white-flag-surrender-sign-editable-designView licenseSurrender of Cornwallis: At York-Town Va. Oct. 1781 (1845) by Nathaniel Currierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042410/surrender-cornwallis-york-town-va-oct-1781-1845-nathaniel-currierFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding white flag, surrender sign, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935075/hand-holding-white-flag-surrender-sign-editable-designView licenseAn American homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689625/american-homeFree Image from public domain licenseSport race poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719785/png-america-american-flag-antiqueView licenseSurrender of Cornwallis at Yorktown (painting in Capitol), Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6994202/surrender-cornwallis-yorktown-painting-capitol-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate freedom Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221223/celebrate-freedom-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe American Rattle Snakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116231/the-american-rattle-snakeFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe scout Buffalo Bill. Hon. W.F. Cody / P. Frenzeny ; Forbes Co., Boston & N.Y., Forbes Co. (lithographer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691117/image-vintage-poster-public-domain-buffalo-billFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican election poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921181/american-election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe father of our country and the heroes of 1776https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690178/the-father-our-country-and-the-heroes-1776Free Image from public domain licenseEditable flag mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772581/editable-flag-mockupView license"The prince"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688505/the-princeFree Image from public domain licenseI voted poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679400/voted-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePassau in the Danubehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688754/passau-the-danubeFree Image from public domain licenseBeer fest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770017/beer-fest-poster-templateView licenseOut for a ridehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689179/out-for-rideFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614502/memorial-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAfternoon on the Danubehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689076/afternoon-the-danubeFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican flag poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641205/american-flag-poster-templateView licenseThe boss, horse & mule shoeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689931/the-boss-horse-mule-shoesFree Image from public domain licenseBetter tomorrow Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000792/better-tomorrow-instagram-post-templateView license[Fall in the country side]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690116/fall-the-country-sideFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican business goals, economic growth collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918664/american-business-goals-economic-growth-collage-editable-designView license[H.M. the Kaiser and staff, Potsdam, April 1914]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691359/hm-the-kaiser-and-staff-potsdam-april-1914Free Image from public domain licenseGo vote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956666/vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmerican boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689178/american-boyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641179/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseAux Champs Elyseeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691289/aux-champs-elyseesFree Image from public domain licenseIndependence Day Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092947/independence-day-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseExcelsior fashions. Spring and summerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690867/excelsior-fashions-spring-and-summerFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights poster template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414806/equal-rights-poster-template-remix-media-designView licenseThe Surrender of Earl Cornwallis (Lieutenant General of the British Army in North America) to General Washington & Count De…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116358/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican studies poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667733/american-studies-poster-templateView licenseMrs. Rowlandson and her captorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691316/mrs-rowlandson-and-her-captorsFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693784/4th-july-poster-templateView licenseAmerican Beautieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690502/american-beautiesFree Image from public domain license