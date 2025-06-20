Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterpittsburghartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterThe bank of PittsburghView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1014 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9300 x 7856 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseThe bank of Pittsburgh, National Association, "the bank historical"--founded 1810--the oldest bank west of the Alleghany…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690129/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAutomobilityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688373/automobilityFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNew interchange station, 31st and Market streets, West Philadelphia, 1902, with operating yard, from official planshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688474/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseImplements of torture, and their dangerous effects. Illustrated / By James Akin, no. 18 Prune Street, Philadelphia.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689735/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseTradesmens industrial institute of Pittsburgh, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690359/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseC. Vowinkel & Co., monogahelia rye whiskies, California & imported wines & brandies, Pittsburgh, PA.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690254/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEverybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23349875/image-cartoon-horse-faceView licenseEast view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690687/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licensePhiladelphia Sunday Press: May 24thhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084868/philadelphia-sunday-press-may-24thFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePhiladelphia Sunday Press: September 29thhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184323/philadelphia-sunday-press-september-29thFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAdvertisement for Philadelphia Sunday Press: Easterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185712/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCarnegie library in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6288133/carnegie-library-pittsburgh-pennsylvaniaFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licensePhiladelphia Sunday Press: July 5https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084894/philadelphia-sunday-press-julyFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseLas Palmashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6077081/las-palmasFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseBank Building, Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by William T Purviancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14297727/image-person-art-roadFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseAdvertisement for Philadelphia Sunday Press: Jan. 5, 1896https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185709/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAdvertisement for Philadelphia Sunday Press: June 2, 1895https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185755/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseAdvertisement for Philadelphia Sunday Press: April 7, (1896) by George Reiter Brill. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103406/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3884648/photo-image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseAdvertisement for Philadelphia Sunday Press: May 10, 1895https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086453/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseAdvertisement for Philadelphia Sunday Press: May 10, 1896 by George Reiter Brillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613641/image-pennsylvania-poster-vintage-george-reiterFree Image from public domain license