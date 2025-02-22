rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
Save
Edit Image
philadelphialithographvintage lithographs public domainqueenhospitalsartvintagepublic domain
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944939/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain license
Mythology 101 poster template, editable text and design
Mythology 101 poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945140/mythology-101-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain license
Mythology 101 Instagram story template, editable text
Mythology 101 Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945082/mythology-101-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
View of Easton, (from Phillipsburg Rock) / ambrotype of H.P. Osborn, Bethlehem ; Js. Queen del. ; P.S. Duval & Son's lith.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689406/image-bethlehem-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Goddess podcast blog banner template, editable text
Goddess podcast blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944927/goddess-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Bird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691361/image-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Goddess podcast Instagram story template, editable text
Goddess podcast Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944944/goddess-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Armory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Armory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689866/image-philadelphia-cavalry-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Goddess podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Goddess podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766364/goddess-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689489/image-diploma-queen-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Mythology 101 Instagram post template, editable text
Mythology 101 Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765372/mythology-101-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Buildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…
Buildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686747/image-philadelphia-vintage-poster-fairFree Image from public domain license
City sightseeing Instagram post template
City sightseeing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206536/city-sightseeing-instagram-post-templateView license
Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690767/image-vintage-poster-illustration-firefighter-1851Free Image from public domain license
Architectural solutions poster template, editable text and design
Architectural solutions poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588567/architectural-solutions-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Birds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.
Birds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art expo Instagram post template, editable text
Art expo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11291425/art-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The natural bridge, Rockbridge County, Va. from a sketch by Maj. Ths. H. Williamson, instructor of drawing, in the Va.…
The natural bridge, Rockbridge County, Va. from a sketch by Maj. Ths. H. Williamson, instructor of drawing, in the Va.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690751/image-vintage-poster-queen-bridge-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Mythology 101 blog banner template, editable text
Mythology 101 blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945078/mythology-101-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ground plan of buildings of the great central sanitary fair, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864, P.S. Duval & Son…
Ground plan of buildings of the great central sanitary fair, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864, P.S. Duval & Son…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688265/image-philadelphia-vintage-illustrations-building-posterFree Image from public domain license
History podcast instagram post template
History podcast instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454844/history-podcast-instagram-post-templateView license
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688493/image-queen-general-grant-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Architectural solutions blog banner template, editable text
Architectural solutions blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588581/architectural-solutions-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
[Power of music] / chromo. of Duval & Hunter, Philadelphia ; Jas. F. Queen after A. Dircks.
[Power of music] / chromo. of Duval & Hunter, Philadelphia ; Jas. F. Queen after A. Dircks.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691118/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Architectural solutions Instagram post template, editable text
Architectural solutions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623001/architectural-solutions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Washington mills Gloucester N.J. near Philadelphia / drawn by J. Queen.
Washington mills Gloucester N.J. near Philadelphia / drawn by J. Queen.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690839/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage shop Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11292198/vintage-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain license
Stop bullying Instagram post template, editable text
Stop bullying Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826607/stop-bullying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The champions of liberty, P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
The champions of liberty, P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690550/the-champions-liberty-ps-duval-son-printerFree Image from public domain license
Architectural solutions social story template, editable Instagram design
Architectural solutions social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588558/architectural-solutions-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Charleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.
Charleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691119/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Everybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and design
Everybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23349875/image-cartoon-horse-faceView license
Vue officielle a vol d'oiseau de l'exposition universelle de 1867 / Eug. Cicéri et Ph. Benoist del & lith. ; imp. Lemercier…
Vue officielle a vol d'oiseau de l'exposition universelle de 1867 / Eug. Cicéri et Ph. Benoist del & lith. ; imp. Lemercier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690394/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Anxiety hotline blog banner template, editable text
Anxiety hotline blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508248/anxiety-hotline-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ruins on the Nile / J.H. ; J.Q. (James Fuller Queen, 1820 or 1821-1886)
Ruins on the Nile / J.H. ; J.Q. (James Fuller Queen, 1820 or 1821-1886)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690558/ruins-the-nile-jh-jq-james-fuller-queen-1820-1821-1886Free Image from public domain license