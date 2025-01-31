Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagecharleston south carolinasteam shipcharlestonsouth carolinavintage postervintage illustration charlestonvintage ship posterantique shipSteam ship Southerner, Capt. Berry. 