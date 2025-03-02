Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imageantique jewelrylithographvintage jewelrygibsonvintage postervintagetableware illustrationartThe jeweler's card, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 945 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8512 x 6704 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseBanner act, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689061/banner-act-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMale act, no. 107, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686722/male-act-no-107-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseSunrise in the Alleghenies, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690019/sunrise-the-alleghenies-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseAntique poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716192/antique-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLion tamer, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688913/lion-tamer-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[The lion queen], Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686817/the-lion-queen-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe grand lay-out, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690437/the-grand-lay-out-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521369/vintage-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWinter scene in Philadelphia, Philada. : Longacre & Co. Lith. 30 & 32 S. 7. St. Philada., [between 1870 and 1880]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688734/image-scene-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseThe lion queen, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688183/the-lion-queen-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseArt poster template original art illustration by Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23322453/image-art-vintage-wassily-kandinskyView licenseSouth west view of Fort Negley / Drawn by W.H.H. Fletcher, of the 12th Battery Ind. Vols., Nashville, Tenn., Gibson & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690113/image-tennessee-public-domain-american-flag-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licensePool party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693305/pool-party-poster-templateView licenseDawn on the Matopposhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689398/dawn-the-matopposFree Image from public domain licenseDynamic Order poster template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23270506/image-art-vintage-wassily-kandinskyView license[La Crosse, Wisc. 1873]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690203/la-crosse-wisc-1873Free Image from public domain licenseBird facts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693394/bird-facts-poster-templateView license[Fossil, Fig. 2] / C. Fenderich del. ; P.S. Duval, Lith., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688052/image-fossil-fig-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510761/vintage-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Two fossils, Fig. 3 and Fig. 4] / C. Fenderich del. ; P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690560/image-vintage-poster-illustrated-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty essentials poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721581/beauty-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Interior view of the Crystal Palace during the Great Industrial Exhibition of 1851 showing statues on the sides, fountain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690776/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly effect poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528543/butterfly-effect-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDomestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688653/domestic-sheep-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseTravel vlog poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12705056/travel-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687945/wild-turkey-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licensePalermo, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726929/png-antique-arcades-architectural-components-architectureView licenseCanada lynx - Lynx Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688509/canada-lynx-lynx-canadensis-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseBirds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseItaly poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762964/italy-poster-template-editable-designView licenseEn tourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689054/tourFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYellow-billed cuckoo, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689460/yellow-billed-cuckoo-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license