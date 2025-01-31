rawpixel
Playing grandmother
grandmotherknittingknitting public domainvintage posterpublic domain posterswoman knittingvintage knitting illustration public domain
National hobby month poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894186/national-hobby-month-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Little girl seated and knitting with boy kneeling at her side watching]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Crochet & knitting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757760/crochet-knitting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Playmates" [Young girl in a field playing with rabbits]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689265/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Good morning, 1889.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689244/good-morning-1889Free Image from public domain license
Crochet & knitting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894185/crochet-knitting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ballet girls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687927/ballet-girlsFree Image from public domain license
Elderly support poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734859/elderly-support-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Preparing for the ball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689758/preparing-for-the-ballFree Image from public domain license
Elderly healthcare poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901715/elderly-healthcare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Out for a ride
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689179/out-for-rideFree Image from public domain license
Nursing care poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816835/nursing-care-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Girl with poinsettia]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690291/girl-with-poinsettiaFree Image from public domain license
Hiking trips poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12002634/hiking-trips-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Gee up"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689827/gee-upFree Image from public domain license
Elderly care poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816949/elderly-care-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Guardian angels. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126663/image-jesus-angels-artFree Image from public domain license
Knitting Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201334/knitting-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
[Good things], Lang & Co. flour, c1900
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689254/good-things-lang-co-flour-c1900Free Image from public domain license
Testimonial poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591139/testimonial-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Girl reclining on ground with ladybug and flowers]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689855/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Medical care poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816374/medical-care-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Spring-time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690758/spring-timeFree Image from public domain license
Working after retirement poster template, farming industry design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7492049/imageView license
[Girl holdng basket of fruit]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690572/girl-holdng-basket-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The confidantes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690493/the-confidantesFree Image from public domain license
Gardening editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266985/gardening-editable-poster-templateView license
Matinee girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688809/matinee-girlFree Image from public domain license
Family insurance editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271991/family-insurance-editable-poster-templateView license
The bubble girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689040/the-bubble-girlFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774101/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toboganning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687804/toboganningFree Image from public domain license
Gardening editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266946/gardening-editable-poster-templateView license
Harvard girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688523/harvard-girlFree Image from public domain license
Congrats poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12652930/congrats-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
La piece blanche, or the white piece
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689607/piece-blanche-the-white-pieceFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Devotion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690422/devotionFree Image from public domain license