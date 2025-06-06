rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
McKee's Rocks, Allegheny County Pennsylvania, 1901
Save
Edit Image
vintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterrocks
Art magazine book cover template
Art magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
Map of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, with the names of property-holders : from actual surveys
Map of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, with the names of property-holders : from actual surveys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691027/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Sister Adelaide, Shaker Settlement, Mt. Lebanon, New York by Doris Ulmann
Sister Adelaide, Shaker Settlement, Mt. Lebanon, New York by Doris Ulmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14278368/sister-adelaide-shaker-settlement-mt-lebanon-new-york-doris-ulmannFree Image from public domain license
Grand Canyon poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Grand Canyon poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8676775/png-american-arizona-artView license
Braddock's defeat, Battle of Monongahela
Braddock's defeat, Battle of Monongahela
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907524/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage herons poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Vintage herons poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718878/png-animal-artView license
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A Greyhound driver getting his shoes shined by a porter at the garage
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A Greyhound driver getting his shoes shined by a porter at the garage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6290961/photo-image-people-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage herons instagram post template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Vintage herons instagram post template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004139/image-animal-bird-artView license
Autumn in the Alleghenies (horse shoe bend)
Autumn in the Alleghenies (horse shoe bend)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690794/autumn-the-alleghenies-horse-shoe-bendFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Aerial view of Pittsburgh skyscrapers, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Aerial view of Pittsburgh skyscrapers, Pittsburgh, Pa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906906/image-texture-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fundraising for children poster template, editable design
Fundraising for children poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView license
The great triangle, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
The great triangle, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906342/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Sunrise in the Alleghenies, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Sunrise in the Alleghenies, Gibson & Co. (Cincinnati, Ohio)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690019/sunrise-the-alleghenies-gibson-co-cincinnati-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Woman by Mary Cassatt
Portrait of a Woman by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9283989/portrait-woman-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Kindness quote mobile wallpaper template, editable dark aesthetic design
Kindness quote mobile wallpaper template, editable dark aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20772421/kindness-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-dark-aesthetic-designView license
Birdseye view of the Pan-American exposition, Buffalo, May 1 to November 1, 1901
Birdseye view of the Pan-American exposition, Buffalo, May 1 to November 1, 1901
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689803/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Arches National Park poster template, editable US nature art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Arches National Park poster template, editable US nature art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719652/png-america-arches-national-park-artView license
Claret Glass
Claret Glass
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7992649/claret-glassFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Ladies tailor-made costumes, ladies tailor edition, spring & summer 1901
Ladies tailor-made costumes, ladies tailor edition, spring & summer 1901
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690411/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japanese New Year poster template
Japanese New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919638/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Lydia at Afternoon Tea by Mary Cassatt
Lydia at Afternoon Tea by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282722/lydia-afternoon-tea-mary-cassattFree Image from public domain license
Zen stones aesthetic poster template, editable design
Zen stones aesthetic poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8617198/zen-stones-aesthetic-poster-template-editable-designView license
Figure Dish
Figure Dish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7959861/figure-dishFree Image from public domain license
Music band poster template
Music band poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454962/music-band-poster-templateView license
Figure Dish
Figure Dish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7959864/figure-dishFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
The bank of Pittsburgh
The bank of Pittsburgh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690024/the-bank-pittsburghFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821127/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Creamer
Creamer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987639/creamerFree Image from public domain license
Pool party poster template, editable text and design
Pool party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11815969/pool-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Figure Dish
Figure Dish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7959829/figure-dishFree Image from public domain license
Summer specials poster template, editable text and design
Summer specials poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742615/summer-specials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Figure Dish
Figure Dish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7959848/figure-dishFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale poster template, editable text and design
Summer sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742596/summer-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
On the Juniata
On the Juniata
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690857/the-juniataFree Image from public domain license