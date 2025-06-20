Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustration public domainvintage posterchurchartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration[View of a river, with a church in the background]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 880 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7896 x 5792 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseStratford on Avonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690200/stratford-avonFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051693/image-flower-angel-leavesView licenseWinter / J. Morviller ; after J. Morviller, original in posssession of the Publishers., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689465/image-vintage-winter-art-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486887/church-worship-service-poster-templateView licenseOestrich, August 5, 1862 by carl theodor reiffensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951270/oestrich-august-1862-carl-theodor-reiffensteinFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseHoly Trinity Church, Stratford / L.K.H., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689443/holy-trinity-church-stratford-lkh-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at christmas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557553/church-christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseView on the Monongahela river, c1885 Dec. 26.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688823/view-the-monongahela-river-c1885-dec-26Free Image from public domain licensePraise the lord poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Landscape with river and two people on a country road]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689690/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePrayers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946205/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAero view of Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1918https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690251/aero-view-tulsa-oklahoma-1918Free Image from public domain licenseWorship service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203526/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe great East River suspension bridge: connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn View from Brooklyn, looking west.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688090/image-vintage-poster-new-york-currier-ives-illustrationFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601003/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNorth east view of Westminster Abbeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687981/north-east-view-westminster-abbeyFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA view in the Island of Jamaica, of the spring-head of Roaring River on the estate of William Beckford esqr. / drawn on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691389/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335867/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe village churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689508/the-village-churchFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSt. Josephs Catholic Church, Albany, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690142/st-josephs-catholic-church-albany-nyFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766009/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Brooklyn Tabernacle, erected 1890https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688602/the-brooklyn-tabernacle-erected-1890Free Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723542/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJerusalem in her gloryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691202/jerusalem-her-gloryFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945995/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWatch meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690669/watch-meetingFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12194981/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStained glass for churches and dwellingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687803/stained-glass-for-churches-and-dwellingsFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914282/together-pray-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnd the church bell went ding dong dell..., [United States] : [publisher not transcribed], 1911.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689213/image-vintage-poster-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036935/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[River scene with men fishing and camping]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690176/river-scene-with-men-fishing-and-campingFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045478/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCamping on the James Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690922/camping-the-james-riverFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBird's eye view of the city of New York - chromohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689609/birds-eye-view-the-city-new-york-chromoFree Image from public domain license