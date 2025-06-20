rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The bank of Pittsburgh, National Association, "the bank historical"--founded 1810--the oldest bank west of the Alleghany…
Save
Edit Image
vintage posterarchitecture printpittsburgharchitectureartmountainsvintagepublic domain
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Alleghany Mountains
Alleghany Mountains
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690759/alleghany-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The bank of Pittsburgh
The bank of Pittsburgh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690024/the-bank-pittsburghFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements and frame, editable design
Vintage collage with retro elements and frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611932/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
The oldest inhabitant on line of Union Pacific
The oldest inhabitant on line of Union Pacific
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687721/the-oldest-inhabitant-line-union-pacificFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tradesmens industrial institute of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Tradesmens industrial institute of Pittsburgh, Pa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690359/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture poster template
Ancient architecture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686952/ancient-architecture-poster-templateView license
National Horse Association of America
National Horse Association of America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689083/national-horse-association-americaFree Image from public domain license
Everybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and design
Everybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23349875/image-cartoon-horse-faceView license
St. Luke's Hospital
St. Luke's Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407268/st-lukes-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Elegant urban poster mockup, customizable design
Elegant urban poster mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21545528/elegant-urban-poster-mockup-customizable-designView license
View of the Reform Club House in Pall Mall, now Building by Charles Barry, Architect
View of the Reform Club House in Pall Mall, now Building by Charles Barry, Architect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9495292/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
George Washington, first president of the United States
George Washington, first president of the United States
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6293528/george-washington-first-president-the-united-statesFree Image from public domain license
Mountain goats poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Mountain goats poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723592/png-america-animal-artView license
Historical & divisional chart of Christian & charitable associations
Historical & divisional chart of Christian & charitable associations
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689138/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain license
Waste mountain poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Waste mountain poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719604/png-american-art-beigeView license
George Washington resigning his commission, painting in Capitol, Washington, D.C.
George Washington resigning his commission, painting in Capitol, Washington, D.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6994741/photo-image-art-building-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
All we have is now poster template
All we have is now poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14733266/all-have-now-poster-templateView license
Presented to the city of Reading, Penn., by the National Brewers Association [Sculpture of Frederick Lauer, the first brewer…
Presented to the city of Reading, Penn., by the National Brewers Association [Sculpture of Frederick Lauer, the first brewer…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690685/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
National train day poster template, editable text and design
National train day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732166/national-train-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Visit your far west national parks Travel by train.
Visit your far west national parks Travel by train.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649453/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Yosemite National Park poster template, editable US nature art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Yosemite National Park poster template, editable US nature art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729511/png-airplane-america-americanView license
South West View of St. Paul's Cathedral and Blackfriars Bridge
South West View of St. Paul's Cathedral and Blackfriars Bridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204189/image-vintage-public-domain-photoFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan poster template, editable text and design
Discover Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531829/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Landscape near Hudson River, West Point by George Kendall Warren
Landscape near Hudson River, West Point by George Kendall Warren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14316734/landscape-near-hudson-river-west-point-george-kendall-warrenFree Image from public domain license
Architectural solutions poster template, editable text and design
Architectural solutions poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588567/architectural-solutions-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Philadelphia Sunday Press: May 24th
Philadelphia Sunday Press: May 24th
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084868/philadelphia-sunday-press-may-24thFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
St. Luke's Hospital ; St. George's Hospital
St. Luke's Hospital ; St. George's Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407214/st-lukes-hospital-st-georges-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template, editable text and design
Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713098/japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Conestoga Wagon
Conestoga Wagon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849384/conestoga-wagonFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Frontispiece and title page of the American Library Association report
Frontispiece and title page of the American Library Association report
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11323631/frontispiece-and-title-page-the-american-library-association-reportFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
St. Louis in 1832. From an original painting by Geo. Catlin in possession of the Mercantile Library Association
St. Louis in 1832. From an original painting by Geo. Catlin in possession of the Mercantile Library Association
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Castle ruins Falkenstein, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraus
Castle ruins Falkenstein, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938645/castle-ruins-falkenstein-ca-1771-1772-georg-melchior-krausFree Image from public domain license