Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagearthousevintagevintage postervintage winterwashingtonwinterwinter public domain vintageWashington D.C. - White House - 1877View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 926 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4828 x 3727 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWinter snow festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946961/winter-snow-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeneral Washington at Christ Church Easter Morning, 1795https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExtreme sports poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725311/extreme-sports-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBrown's Indian Queen Hotel, Washington City North side of Pennsylvania Avenue about midway between the Capitol and the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689163/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSki lesson poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725324/ski-lesson-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of Washington City, D.C. / lith. by E. Sachse & Co. 104 S. Charles St. Baltimore.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689567/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseWinter hiking trip poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490401/winter-hiking-trip-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe stagecoachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691313/the-stagecoachFree Image from public domain licenseSkiing club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490397/skiing-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA peaceful eveninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689462/peaceful-eveningFree Image from public domain licenseMountaineering blog poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099233/mountaineering-blog-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe only nail to drivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690928/the-only-nail-driveFree Image from public domain licenseSki resort poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770180/ski-resort-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIn the parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688758/the-parkFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday packages poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11674899/winter-holiday-packages-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMoonlight - on - the - Rhinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691230/moonlight-the-rhineFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sports poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770211/winter-sports-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLa pelouse d'Auteuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687825/pelouse-dauteuilFree Image from public domain licenseWashington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView license[Men wearing various clothing styles and fashions with horse drawn carriage]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseRetour de descourseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690056/retour-descoursesFree Image from public domain licenseSki retreat poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099241/ski-retreat-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWhite House gates - Wilson adm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7007062/white-house-gates-wilson-admFree Image from public domain licenseWinter ski tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947140/winter-ski-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Decorative fretwork design of coach pulled by a wolf]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689934/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sports poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099236/winter-sports-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseD. Rosenberg & Sons, standard carriage varnishes, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688472/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWinter getaway poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675158/winter-getaway-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMasonic temple / lith. J.J. Wynkoop, 154 S. 4th St., Phila.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690619/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSki lesson poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770194/ski-lesson-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFlustered four-in-handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688648/flustered-four-in-handFree Image from public domain licenseWinter ski tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865553/winter-ski-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHalf pasthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688939/half-pastFree Image from public domain licenseSki & snowboard poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770176/ski-snowboard-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIndustrial - exposition. Louisville 1872 / J. Heger del.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690842/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMerry X'mas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16558608/merry-xmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseEast side of the White House - snow viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7007052/east-side-the-white-house-snow-viewFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome winter sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947562/welcome-winter-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseParis. Arc de Triomphe de l'Étoile / Aubrun del. et lith.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688009/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license