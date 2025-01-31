Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagesteam shipvintage posterantique linesship lithographlithographlithograph pacificposter shipsteam engineU.S. mail steam ship Pacific: Collins line, builders, hull by Brown & Bell N.Y. engines by Allaire Works N.Y., N. Currier (Firm)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 941 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10078 x 7902 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNational train day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732166/national-train-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S mail steam ship The Pacific, illustrated by N. Currier. Original from Library of Congress. 