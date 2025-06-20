Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagebittersvintage posterposterpublic domain posterstomachstomach illustrationartvintageDr. Roback's stomach bitters unrivaled, c1866.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6099 x 7799 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6099 x 7799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarUpset stomach poster template, toilet doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696549/upset-stomach-poster-template-toilet-doodleView licenseImperator unrivalled stomach bitters, recommended by the medical professionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689184/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWrapping paper mockup, vintage botanical pattern, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822800/wrapping-paper-mockup-vintage-botanical-pattern-editable-designView licenseRosenheim's celebrated stomach bitters, the great western remedy!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688730/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseBurdock Blood Bittershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372914/burdock-blood-bittersFree Image from public domain licenseMenstruation poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708742/menstruation-poster-template-and-designView licenseVintage erotic nude art of a naked woman. Untitled (seated female nude) (1897) by Karl Bitter. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2499763/free-illustration-image-nude-drawing-woman-sketchFree Image from public domain licensePain poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507287/pain-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOxygenated bitters. A sovereign remedy for fever & ague, dyspepsia, asthma & general debilityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689588/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage orange branch sticker, butterfly and fruit remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824069/vintage-orange-branch-sticker-butterfly-and-fruit-remix-editable-designView licenseOlgahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688978/olgaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage orange branch sticker, butterfly and fruit remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832648/vintage-orange-branch-sticker-butterfly-and-fruit-remix-editable-designView licenseGood morning, 1889.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689244/good-morning-1889Free Image from public domain licenseVintage orange branch sticker, butterfly and fruit remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832590/vintage-orange-branch-sticker-butterfly-and-fruit-remix-editable-designView licenseTrout fishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689382/trout-fishingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage orange branch sticker, butterfly and fruit remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824078/vintage-orange-branch-sticker-butterfly-and-fruit-remix-editable-designView licenseBallet girlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687927/ballet-girlsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage orange branch sticker, butterfly and fruit remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832657/vintage-orange-branch-sticker-butterfly-and-fruit-remix-editable-designView licenseLe feuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690231/feuFree Image from public domain licenseTropical orange pattern background, vintage fruit illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828310/tropical-orange-pattern-background-vintage-fruit-illustration-editable-designView licenseSpring beautieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687934/spring-beautiesFree Image from public domain licenseTropical orange pattern background, vintage fruit illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820884/tropical-orange-pattern-background-vintage-fruit-illustration-editable-designView licenseHéloisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690295/heloiseFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe minuethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690106/the-minuetFree Image from public domain licenseVitamin C supplement poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117725/vitamin-supplement-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePrierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690761/priereFree Image from public domain licenseTropical orange pattern background, vintage fruit illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828594/tropical-orange-pattern-background-vintage-fruit-illustration-editable-designView license"Kisses"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689249/kissesFree Image from public domain licenseDaily planner schedule templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779032/daily-planner-schedule-templateView licenseWide awakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688346/wide-awakeFree Image from public domain licenseTropical orange pattern background, vintage fruit illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821301/tropical-orange-pattern-background-vintage-fruit-illustration-editable-designView license[Man offering apple to baby in woman's arms]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691326/man-offering-apple-baby-womans-armsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage orange branch background, beige botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828220/vintage-orange-branch-background-beige-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseOut for a ridehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689179/out-for-rideFree Image from public domain licenseVintage orange branch background, blue botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828578/vintage-orange-branch-background-blue-botanical-border-editable-designView licensePreparing for the ballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689758/preparing-for-the-ballFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Girl with poinsettia]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690291/girl-with-poinsettiaFree Image from public domain license