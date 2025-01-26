Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagebedroomsbedpublic domain postersillustre bed restartvintageillustrationpublic domain[Women admiring new baby while mother rests in bed]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 929 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8976 x 6948 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWellness retreat poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717592/wellness-retreat-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe birth of Pyrrhus, his mother Deidamia recovers in bed while servants wash and tend him. Engraving by F. Bartolozzi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14001713/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSelf care quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20114011/self-care-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseA woman representing Nature gives a baby to a mother; representing man's vulnerable and naked birth. Engraving by P. Galle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13975637/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717581/boutique-hotel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688394/image-mother-and-child-hammock-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3885029/photo-image-hospital-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055768/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseA woman representing Nature gives a baby to a mother; representing man's vulnerable and naked birth. Engraving by P. Galle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13973067/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072269/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseMargaret's ghost ; The thunderer by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406776/margarets-ghost-the-thunderer-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseThe birth of Saint Edmund, he is being nursed by a midwife while his mother rests in bed and is aided by assistants, 1433.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012754/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072277/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseLewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3883963/photo-image-hospital-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic bedroom heaven, blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543713/aesthetic-bedroom-heaven-blue-backgroundView licenseLewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3884084/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBetter sleep tips poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590527/better-sleep-tips-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA rabbit mother, having given birth to twins, lies in bed; a hen midwife presents her with the second baby, while a fish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970345/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMattress ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11854818/mattress-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNurse the baby Your protection against trouble : Inform yourself through the Health Bureau publications and consult your…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649265/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSleep clinic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965308/sleep-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe birth of the Virgin Mary, Anna rests in bed while the child is looked at in wonder. Line engraving by R. van Audenaerd…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953363/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic bedroom heaven, blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543678/aesthetic-bedroom-heaven-blue-backgroundView licenseWoman Beside Bed of Sick Chid (1840-1850) by August Hungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126436/woman-beside-bed-sick-chid-1840-1850-august-hungerFree Image from public domain licenseSleep Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331983/sleep-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691253/virgin-mary-holding-baby-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Film Burn Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696375/vintage-film-grain-effectView license[A young girl stands in front of her family, looking down, while her mother has an open book on her lap and points up with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690249/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLove blog poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494966/love-blog-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe mother's treasure by Friedrich Bruckmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14318061/the-mothers-treasure-friedrich-bruckmannFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171381/bedroom-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Birth of the Virgin by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679720/the-birth-the-virgin-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseLife balance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773384/life-balance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYoung Woman Praying Beside Baby's Cradle (1864) by Léon Emile Caillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128499/young-woman-praying-beside-babys-cradle-1864-leon-emile-cailleFree Image from public domain licenseBooks recommendation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773398/books-recommendation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3883880/photo-image-wood-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy clinic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11827247/pregnancy-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHome health care for infantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347955/home-health-care-for-infantsFree Image from public domain license