rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Abraham Lincoln, late president of the United states, assassinated April 14th, 1865
Save
Edit Image
vintage posterposter artvintage illustration public domainabraham lincolnartvintagepublic domainillustration
Lincoln’s Legacy Facebook post template from original art illustration by George Peter Alexander Healy, editable design
Lincoln’s Legacy Facebook post template from original art illustration by George Peter Alexander Healy, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541469/image-art-vintage-furnitureView license
Abraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…
Abraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690462/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Abraham Lincoln quote editable poster template
Abraham Lincoln quote editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23044312/abraham-lincoln-quote-editable-poster-templateView license
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty poster template
Blooming beauty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView license
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688570/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Abraham Lincoln, assassinated April 14, 1865
Abraham Lincoln, assassinated April 14, 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690285/abraham-lincoln-assassinated-april-14-1865Free Image from public domain license
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Abraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, martyred April 14th 1865
Abraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, martyred April 14th 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690595/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Abraham Lincoln - President of the United States
Abraham Lincoln - President of the United States
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686779/abraham-lincoln-president-the-united-statesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for president of the United States
Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for president of the United States
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689783/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Funeral of President Lincoln, New York, April 25th, 1865, Passing Union Square
The Funeral of President Lincoln, New York, April 25th, 1865, Passing Union Square
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985755/image-horses-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Lincoln quote poster template, editable text and design
Lincoln quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680278/lincoln-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Assassination of President Lincoln at Ford's Theatre, Washington D.C., April 14th, 1865
The Assassination of President Lincoln at Ford's Theatre, Washington D.C., April 14th, 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985308/image-person-newspaper-artFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Wanted poster for Abraham Lincoln's assassin. $100,000 reward! The murderer of our late beloved President, Abraham Lincoln…
Wanted poster for Abraham Lincoln's assassin. $100,000 reward! The murderer of our late beloved President, Abraham Lincoln…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668911/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
McClure's, illustrated life of Abraham Lincoln
McClure's, illustrated life of Abraham Lincoln
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648552/mcclures-illustrated-life-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
From a drawing made on the spot
From a drawing made on the spot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437325/from-drawing-made-the-spotFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Mourning Corsage with Portrait of Abraham Lincoln]
[Mourning Corsage with Portrait of Abraham Lincoln]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985155/mourning-corsage-with-portrait-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
"The Rail Splitter Repairing the Union" — a political cartoon of Andrew Johnson and Abraham Lincoln from 1865, during the…
"The Rail Splitter Repairing the Union" — a political cartoon of Andrew Johnson and Abraham Lincoln from 1865, during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666598/image-art-vintage-planetFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
After the Civil War Abraham Lincoln said: Let us strive on to finish the work we are in (1919) issued by Liberty Loan…
After the Civil War Abraham Lincoln said: Let us strive on to finish the work we are in (1919) issued by Liberty Loan…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2422388/free-illustration-image-america-war-textFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Certificate of membership, Abraham Lincoln papers (1833-1916). Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Certificate of membership, Abraham Lincoln papers (1833-1916). Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615911/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Abraham Lincoln papers: Series 4. Addenda, 1774-1948: Cigar label, "El Biejo Onesto Abe Cigarros", 1860
Abraham Lincoln papers: Series 4. Addenda, 1774-1948: Cigar label, "El Biejo Onesto Abe Cigarros", 1860
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648551/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Abraham Lincoln statue at Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC. Free public domain CC0 photo.
Abraham Lincoln statue at Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC. Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6042415/photo-image-face-public-domain-artFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
President Abraham Lincoln, Washington D.C. by Mathew B Brady
President Abraham Lincoln, Washington D.C. by Mathew B Brady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14306669/president-abraham-lincoln-washington-dc-mathew-bradyFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Abraham Lincoln the martyr president
Abraham Lincoln the martyr president
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690762/abraham-lincoln-the-martyr-presidentFree Image from public domain license