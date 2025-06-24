rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The celebrated cosmopolitan custom shirts, ready made & to order
Save
Edit Image
tailor vintagepublic domain shirtsvintage postervintage illustrationvintageantiqueartcc0
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
The tailors' review. Autumn & winter, 1889-90
The tailors' review. Autumn & winter, 1889-90
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690173/the-tailors-review-autumn-winter-1889-90Free Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The tailors' review. Autumn & winter, 1888-89
The tailors' review. Autumn & winter, 1888-89
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690869/the-tailors-review-autumn-winter-1888-89Free Image from public domain license
Retro tailor shop poster template, editable design
Retro tailor shop poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628058/retro-tailor-shop-poster-template-editable-designView license
Spring & summer, 1898. Mason & Hanson, importers & jobbers of woolens and tailors trimmings
Spring & summer, 1898. Mason & Hanson, importers & jobbers of woolens and tailors trimmings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689574/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bespoke clothes tailor Instagram post template
Bespoke clothes tailor Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606319/bespoke-clothes-tailor-instagram-post-templateView license
The Globe Tailoring Company, Cincinnati. Upon the fingers of one hand you can count the leading mail order merchant…
The Globe Tailoring Company, Cincinnati. Upon the fingers of one hand you can count the leading mail order merchant…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688676/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView license
Ladies tailor-made costumes, ladies tailor edition, spring & summer 1901
Ladies tailor-made costumes, ladies tailor edition, spring & summer 1901
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690411/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
The International Tailoring Co., 1899 - fall and winter - 1900
The International Tailoring Co., 1899 - fall and winter - 1900
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687783/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage handmade tailoring logo template, editable business badge
Vintage handmade tailoring logo template, editable business badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626937/vintage-handmade-tailoring-logo-template-editable-business-badgeView license
Latest fashions, ridng habits and tailor-made garments
Latest fashions, ridng habits and tailor-made garments
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689294/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
A tailor and his wife are assisting two men into suits of clothing, although the clothes are ill-fitting. Etching.
A tailor and his wife are assisting two men into suits of clothing, although the clothes are ill-fitting. Etching.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13988131/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Formal wear Instagram post template, editable text
Formal wear Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900493/formal-wear-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Free formal suit image, public domain formal CC0 photo.
Free formal suit image, public domain formal CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5924511/photo-image-public-domain-free-suitFree Image from public domain license
Network management poster template, editable text
Network management poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723724/network-management-poster-template-editable-textView license
Mason & Hanson, importers & jobbers of woolens and tailors trimmings
Mason & Hanson, importers & jobbers of woolens and tailors trimmings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690852/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Self-love quote editable poster template
Self-love quote editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645739/self-love-quote-editable-poster-templateView license
The Globe Tailoring Company, Cincinnati. Upon the fingers of one hand you can count the leading mail order merchant…
The Globe Tailoring Company, Cincinnati. Upon the fingers of one hand you can count the leading mail order merchant…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407470/image-hand-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Artisan craftsmanship Instagram post template
Artisan craftsmanship Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270086/artisan-craftsmanship-instagram-post-templateView license
W. Born & Co., Chicago's greatest merchant tailors, spring & summer 1899
W. Born & Co., Chicago's greatest merchant tailors, spring & summer 1899
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690766/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Dress for success poster template, editable text and design
Dress for success poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726791/dress-for-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Preparing for the ball
Preparing for the ball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689758/preparing-for-the-ballFree Image from public domain license
Save the planet poster template, editable text and design
Save the planet poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771464/save-the-planet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Trout fishing
Trout fishing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689382/trout-fishingFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The minuet
The minuet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690106/the-minuetFree Image from public domain license
Art masterpieces poster template, editable text and design
Art masterpieces poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793754/art-masterpieces-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Man offering apple to baby in woman's arms]
[Man offering apple to baby in woman's arms]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691326/man-offering-apple-baby-womans-armsFree Image from public domain license
Tattooed hands holding angel poster mockup
Tattooed hands holding angel poster mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15346493/tattooed-hands-holding-angel-poster-mockupView license
Das nest, the nest
Das nest, the nest
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690253/das-nest-the-nestFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Tandem
Tandem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688212/tandemFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Le loup dans la bergerie
Le loup dans la bergerie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689229/loup-dans-bergerieFree Image from public domain license
Men suit tailor Instagram post template, editable text
Men suit tailor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18780789/men-suit-tailor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Too late"
"Too late"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690760/too-lateFree Image from public domain license