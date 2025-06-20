Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterseries illustrationartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterThe practical arithmetical seriesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 944 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6716 x 8536 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737578/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Bible and books on a scale]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689266/bible-and-books-scaleFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseWeights and measureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688214/weights-and-measuresFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tea blends poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117482/floral-tea-blends-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe world's beauties, first-series, Allen & Ginter, manufacturers of cigarettes, Richmond, Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689173/image-cigarettes-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731427/art-gallery-poster-template-editable-designView licenseLick telescopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689147/lick-telescopeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770337/van-gogh-quote-poster-templateView licenseNavigation, merchants, accounts, and other practical parts of the mathematicks taught by James Atkinson...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690594/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseLogic (from the Tarocchi, series C: Liberal Arts, #22) by Master of the E Series Tarocchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9645070/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseArithmetic (from the Tarocchi, series C: Liberal Arts, #25) by Master of the E Series Tarocchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9645085/image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549876/florist-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseColumbia domehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689397/columbia-domeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseRhetoric (from the Tarocchi, series C: Liberal Arts, #23) by Master of the E Series Tarocchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9645083/image-crown-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSteelyard & casehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649790/steelyard-caseFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseEvan's excelsior globeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688707/evans-excelsior-globesFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseTo all royal arch masons throughout the globe, greeting!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690114/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpring collection poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117475/spring-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseArithmetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8294813/arithmeticFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseReynolds Brother's celebrated fine shoes, Utica, NYhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689946/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseSweet Violet cigarettes. Globe Tobacco Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688046/sweet-violet-cigarettes-globe-tobacco-coFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTheology (from the Tarocchi, series C: Liberal Arts, #30) by Master of the E Series Tarocchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9645170/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGrammar (from the Tarocchi, series C: Liberal Arts, #21) by Master of the E Series Tarocchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9645081/image-hand-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAstrology (from the Tarocchi, series C: Liberal Arts, #29) by Master of the E Series Tarocchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9645077/image-stars-hand-angelFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseMusic (from the Tarocchi, series C: Liberal Arts, #26) by Master of the E Series Tarocchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9645093/image-face-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseGeometry (from the Tarocchi, series C: Liberal Arts, #24) by Master of the E Series Tarocchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9645078/image-clouds-hand-skyFree Image from public domain license