Rough-Riders, Col. Theodore Roosevelt, U.S.V. Commander, Kurz & Allison.
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
The Battle of Quasimas near Santiago June 24th, 1898. The 9th and 10th colored cavalry in support of rough riders, Kurz &…
Honoring soldiers poster template
Siege of Vicksburg--13, 15, & 17 Corps, Commanded by Gen. U.S. Grant, assisted by the Navy under Admiral Porter--Surrender…
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Battle of Cedar Creek, Kurz & Allison.
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Battle of Belmont. Nov. 23D 1899. Boer-British War, Kurz & Allison.
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Battle of Liaojang, Kurz & Allison.
Memorial day poster template
Last charge and capture of Port Arthur, Kurz & Allison.
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Battle of Paceo. (Manila) Feb'y 4' & 5' 1899, Kurz & Allison.
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
The great Conemaugh-Valley disaster-flood, Kurz & Allison.
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Jesus Christus, Kurz & Allison.
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Capture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Battle of New Orleans, Kurz & Allison.
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Battle of Spottsylvania--Engagements at Laurel Hill & NY River, Va. ... May 8 to 18, 1864., Kurz & Allison.
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Nails are withdrawn, but the marks are still there, Kurz & Allison.
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Female bathers, no. 4, Kurz & Allison.
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Battle of Quingua, Phil. I., April 23, 1899, Kurz & Allison.
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Battle of Wilson's Creek--Aug. 10, 1861--Union (Gen. Lyon) ... Conf. (Gen. McCulloch) ..., Kurz & Allison.
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Battle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Battle of Fort Donelson--Capture of Generals S.B. Buckner and his army, February 16th 1862, Kurz & Allison.
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Battle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Battle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.
