rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Camp Randall, Madison, Wis. Taken from state university, Kurz, Louis, 1833-1921, lithographer (published by Chicago…
Save
Edit Image
vintage postercamping illustrationmadison wiartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Panoramic view of Milwaukee, Wis. Taken from City Hall tower / The Gugler Lithographic Co.
Panoramic view of Milwaukee, Wis. Taken from City Hall tower / The Gugler Lithographic Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691052/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
University of Wisconsin-Madison's Camp Randall football stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Original image from Carol M.…
University of Wisconsin-Madison's Camp Randall football stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Original image from Carol M.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092097/free-photo-image-madison-wisconsin-aerial-view-americaFree Image from public domain license
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView license
Making the kite / copied by Louis Kurz, of the Chicago Lithographing Company, after Wm. Cogswell's painting., Kurz, Louis…
Making the kite / copied by Louis Kurz, of the Chicago Lithographing Company, after Wm. Cogswell's painting., Kurz, Louis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688521/image-public-domain-posters-kite-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Stop hunting wildlife poster template, editable text and design
Stop hunting wildlife poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606530/stop-hunting-wildlife-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Making the scrap book / copied by Louis Kurz, of the Chicago Lithographing Company, after Miss J. Oakley's beautiful cabinet…
Making the scrap book / copied by Louis Kurz, of the Chicago Lithographing Company, after Miss J. Oakley's beautiful cabinet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688571/image-scrap-public-domain-posters-poster-womanFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11572054/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Compliments of Mitchell & Lewis co., (limited) Racine, Wis.
Compliments of Mitchell & Lewis co., (limited) Racine, Wis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689971/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Milwaukee, Wis.
Milwaukee, Wis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689972/milwaukee-wisFree Image from public domain license
Summer camp poster template, editable text and design
Summer camp poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493799/summer-camp-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Compliments of Mitchell & Lewis Co., (limited), Racine, Wis.
Compliments of Mitchell & Lewis Co., (limited), Racine, Wis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689331/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Camping trip invitation card template, editable text
Camping trip invitation card template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705614/camping-trip-invitation-card-template-editable-textView license
Chas. & John Michel's export lager beer, La Crosse brewery, La Crosse, Wis.
Chas. & John Michel's export lager beer, La Crosse brewery, La Crosse, Wis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690160/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Outdoor camping invitation card template, editable text
Outdoor camping invitation card template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705743/outdoor-camping-invitation-card-template-editable-textView license
Rough-Riders, Col. Theodore Roosevelt, U.S.V. Commander, Kurz & Allison.
Rough-Riders, Col. Theodore Roosevelt, U.S.V. Commander, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690228/rough-riders-col-theodore-roosevelt-usv-commander-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Mountain hiking invitation card template, editable text
Mountain hiking invitation card template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705683/mountain-hiking-invitation-card-template-editable-textView license
Battle of Cedar Creek, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Cedar Creek, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690363/battle-cedar-creek-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Camping gear poster template, editable text and design
Camping gear poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696365/camping-gear-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Belmont. Nov. 23D 1899. Boer-British War, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Belmont. Nov. 23D 1899. Boer-British War, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688503/battle-belmont-nov-23d-1899-boer-british-war-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Summer camping trips poster template
Summer camping trips poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748875/summer-camping-trips-poster-templateView license
Jesus Christus, Kurz & Allison.
Jesus Christus, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689048/jesus-christus-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Summer camp poster template, customizable design
Summer camp poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8875319/summer-camp-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Battle of Liaojang, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Liaojang, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688890/battle-liaojang-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Grand and Majestic Snowbanks From 15 to 30 Feet high. On Madison and Portage R.R. Wis., the 24th of March 1875. by…
The Grand and Majestic Snowbanks From 15 to 30 Feet high. On Madison and Portage R.R. Wis., the 24th of March 1875. by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14290135/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Night camp poster template and design
Night camp poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703597/night-camp-poster-template-and-designView license
Capture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.
Capture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691321/capture-fort-fisher-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Bonfire night poster template
Bonfire night poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538662/bonfire-night-poster-templateView license
Last charge and capture of Port Arthur, Kurz & Allison.
Last charge and capture of Port Arthur, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690255/last-charge-and-capture-port-arthur-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Kids summer camp poster template, editable text and design
Kids summer camp poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612022/kids-summer-camp-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Paceo. (Manila) Feb'y 4' & 5' 1899, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Paceo. (Manila) Feb'y 4' & 5' 1899, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688513/battle-paceo-manila-feby-1899-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Space camp poster template, editable text and design
Space camp poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526439/space-camp-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The great Conemaugh-Valley disaster-flood, Kurz & Allison.
The great Conemaugh-Valley disaster-flood, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690115/the-great-conemaugh-valley-disaster-flood-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
The Battle of Quasimas near Santiago June 24th, 1898. The 9th and 10th colored cavalry in support of rough riders, Kurz &…
The Battle of Quasimas near Santiago June 24th, 1898. The 9th and 10th colored cavalry in support of rough riders, Kurz &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688886/image-cavalry-battle-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Summer camp editable poster template
Summer camp editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332640/summer-camp-editable-poster-templateView license
Battle of New Orleans, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of New Orleans, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691184/battle-new-orleans-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license