Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagejan sobieskisobieskivintage posterhorsesartvintagepublic domainillustrationJan III. Sobieski krol PolskiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6642 x 8884 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseA scene on the frontiers as practiced by the humane British and their worthy allies! by Charles, William (1776-1820)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689762/image-war-vintage-posters-british-posterFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726459/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView licenseProfessor Lowe in his balloonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6284712/professor-lowe-his-balloonFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding school poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630971/png-aesthetic-arch-frame-art-nouveauView license[My Pegu Pony]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7995145/my-pegu-ponyFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license[E.Troop Royal Horse Artillery, 1860]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993513/etroop-royal-horse-artillery-1860Free Image from public domain licenseChristmas toy drive poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10191493/christmas-toy-drive-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRembrandt van Rijn's A Polish noblemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665518/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDonation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView license"The last shot at Colenso"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689402/the-last-shot-colensoFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689908/horse-riding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Lord Clyde, Lord Canning and Lady Canning]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7995842/lord-clyde-lord-canning-and-lady-canningFree Image from public domain licenseToy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686655/png-animals-art-bearView license[ A Travelling Camel Carriage from Lahore to Peshawar, Governor General's Camp]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7995175/travelling-camel-carriage-from-lahore-peshawar-governor-generals-campFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[J.C.S. on a Riding Camel]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7995128/jcs-riding-camelFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license[Soldiers on a battlefield during the Battle of Rawa in 1914 between Russia and the Austro-Hungarians]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687824/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView license[Tigers Presented to the Countess Canning at Agra]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7995168/tigers-presented-the-countess-canning-agraFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView license[Governor General's State Elephant and Silver Howdah]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7995197/governor-generals-state-elephant-and-silver-howdahFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView license[Man and Horse, Government House, Allahabad]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7994914/man-and-horse-government-house-allahabadFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView license[Bengal Horse Artillery,1860]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993482/bengal-horse-artillery1860Free Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePhotographic Views in Madura, Part IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7995567/photographic-views-madura-part-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775387/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Johann Sobieski, King of Polandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7464221/portrait-johann-sobieski-king-polandFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Statue of Lord Hardinge, Governor General of India]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7995827/statue-lord-hardinge-governor-general-indiaFree Image from public domain licenseHarbour Crown Glory race night editable poster template from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995470/image-crown-horse-animalView license[Major Jones and Lady Canning]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329251/major-jones-and-lady-canningFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLetter from the album fight for freedom iii.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899124/letter-from-the-album-fight-for-freedom-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, Woman Marguérite by Jan Toorop transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189627/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView licenseVictor Emanuel III and familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689154/victor-emanuel-iii-and-familyFree Image from public domain license