Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagetravel postervintage travel posterbenjamin franklinvintage illustration public domaintravel posters public domainvintage postervintage france travel postersvintage travel artThe reception of Benjamin Franklin in FranceView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 958 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8862 x 7077 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarThe Spark of Ideas Facebook post template with portrait Benjamin Franklin, original art illustration by Joseph Siffred…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541455/image-art-vintage-designView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negatives. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652152/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThe Spark of Ideas editable Facebook post template with portrait of Benjamin Franklinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055132/image-art-man-vintageView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negatives. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653273/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew poster poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761596/png-american-art-blackView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negatives. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653237/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseParis tour poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23502181/png-plant-treesView licenseWinter / J. Morviller ; after J. Morviller, original in posssession of the Publishers., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689465/image-vintage-winter-art-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLog over river by Benjamin Franklin Uptonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14300525/log-over-river-benjamin-franklin-uptonFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526825/paris-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePeople sitting on rocks overlooking river with bridge in background by Benjamin Franklin Uptonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14299447/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669935/paris-private-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseViews of the Dells on the St. Croix River. by Benjamin Franklin Uptonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14299777/views-the-dells-the-st-croix-river-benjamin-franklin-uptonFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseVermillion Falls, near the Mississippi River. by Benjamin Franklin Uptonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14299005/vermillion-falls-near-the-mississippi-river-benjamin-franklin-uptonFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578395/paris-private-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseViews of the Dells, on the St. Croix River. by Benjamin Franklin Uptonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14298798/views-the-dells-the-st-croix-river-benjamin-franklin-uptonFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117404/paris-travel-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBenjamin Franklin, printer, Philadelphiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689949/benjamin-franklin-printer-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain licenseGo France mobile wallpaper template, editable collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20491465/france-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-collage-designView license24 albumen photographs, showing views of the cities and forts, 1857-70, from the original Upton negativeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7431717/photo-image-nature-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain licenseFrance travel guide poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777013/france-travel-guide-poster-templateView licensePortrait Bust of Benjamin Franklinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8087152/portrait-bust-benjamin-franklinFree Image from public domain licenseFrance, Bastille day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14792940/france-bastille-day-poster-templateView licenseSteam boats President & Benj. Franklinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688925/steam-boats-president-benj-franklinFree Image from public domain licenseLearn French poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616975/learn-french-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHome of the Pioneer - 50 Miles above the Falls of St. Anthony on the Le Francis River, Minnesota by Benjamin Franklin Uptonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14304330/photo-image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Provence poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443408/visit-provence-poster-templateView licenseYoung commodorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908663/young-commodoreFree Image from public domain licenseLondon travel guide poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11519514/london-travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBenjamin Franklin, Jean François Janinet (engraver)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614107/benjamin-franklin-jean-franandccedilois-janinet-engraverFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100213/paris-travel-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBenjamin Franklin by Pierre Michel Alixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662928/benjamin-franklin-pierre-michel-alixFree Image from public domain licenseFrance, Bastille day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427727/france-bastille-day-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Benjamin Franklinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8187028/portrait-benjamin-franklinFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseShadows of the Passumpsic. View in the Village of St. Johnsbury, Vt. by Franklin Benjamin Gagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14284637/photo-image-shadows-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTower of Pisa, floral travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361800/tower-pisa-floral-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLilies of the valleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688511/lilies-the-valleyFree Image from public domain license