Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageabraham lincolnlincolnvintage aprilartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationAbraham Lincoln, assassinated April 14, 1865View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 999 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7520 x 9032 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLincoln’s Legacy Facebook post template from original art illustration by George Peter Alexander Healy, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541469/image-art-vintage-furnitureView licenseAbraham Lincoln, late president of the United states, assassinated April 14th, 1865https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690209/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460484/april-fools-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln. President of the United States, assassinated April 14th 1865 / engraved and published by John C. McRae, 105…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690462/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAbraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, martyred April 14th 1865https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690595/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459554/april-fools-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688570/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459719/april-fools-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459555/april-fools-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWanted poster for Abraham Lincoln's assassin. $100,000 reward! The murderer of our late beloved President, Abraham Lincoln…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668911/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459772/april-fools-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Chicago Times, [newspaper]. April 24, 1865. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614862/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459708/april-fools-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Chicago Times, newspaper. April 24, 1865. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615884/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459878/april-fools-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Assassination of President Lincoln at Ford's Theatre, Washington D.C., April 14th, 1865https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985308/image-person-newspaper-artFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407869/april-fools-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Funeral of President Lincoln, New York, April 25th, 1865, Passing Union Squarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7985755/image-horses-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407787/april-fools-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689888/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseAbraham Lincoln quote editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23044312/abraham-lincoln-quote-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Abraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689772/portrait-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459879/april-fools-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690185/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407631/april-fools-day-poster-templateView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690716/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408080/april-fools-day-poster-templateView license[Abraham Lincoln]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690485/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Scribner's for April transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231089/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseThe autobiography of Abraham Lincoln (1872). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614896/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064681/april-fools-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln as a young manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690648/abraham-lincoln-young-manFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827759/april-fools-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseAbraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690172/abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459656/april-fools-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseMonumental tablet to the memory of Abraham Lincolnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690306/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseApril fool's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460096/april-fools-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln - President of the United Stateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686779/abraham-lincoln-president-the-united-statesFree Image from public domain license