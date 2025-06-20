rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Near Bethel, on the Androscocoggin, Maine, c1869.
Save
Edit Image
vintage illustrationsvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposter
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Near Bethel on the Androscoggin
Near Bethel on the Androscoggin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907467/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
National soldiers home, near Dayton, Ohio
National soldiers home, near Dayton, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690357/national-soldiers-home-near-dayton-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
[Rescue boat near crowded beach during storm]
[Rescue boat near crowded beach during storm]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689784/rescue-boat-near-crowded-beach-during-stormFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
"Near the lighthouse"
"Near the lighthouse"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690517/near-the-lighthouseFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
New York, taken from the bay near Bedlows Island
New York, taken from the bay near Bedlows Island
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688180/new-york-taken-from-the-bay-near-bedlows-islandFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
U.S.S. "Maine"
U.S.S. "Maine"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689139/uss-maineFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
Tennessee State hospital for the insane. Near Nashville
Tennessee State hospital for the insane. Near Nashville
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690630/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Birds eye view of Greenwood Cemetery. Near New - York
Birds eye view of Greenwood Cemetery. Near New - York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689676/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Edison Lamps General Electric Company, factory and main lamp sales office, Harrison, New Jersey
Edison Lamps General Electric Company, factory and main lamp sales office, Harrison, New Jersey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687785/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Sunny side: the residence of the late Washington, Irving near Tarrytown, N.Y., Currier & Ives.
Sunny side: the residence of the late Washington, Irving near Tarrytown, N.Y., Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690466/image-currier-ives-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
The Verso lumberyard and sawmill operation near Bethel Springs, Tennessee
The Verso lumberyard and sawmill operation near Bethel Springs, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8108424/photo-image-public-domain-united-states-springsFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
The Verso lumberyard and sawmill operation near Bethel Springs, Tennessee
The Verso lumberyard and sawmill operation near Bethel Springs, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042728/photo-image-public-domain-united-states-springsFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Jakob Bosshart, Near Main Street (1922) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National…
Jakob Bosshart, Near Main Street (1922) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034890/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
A main of cocks,--the first battle, Currier & Ives.
A main of cocks,--the first battle, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688950/main-cocks-the-first-battle-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Iranistan, an oriental ville (near Bridgeport, Connecticut) / Lith. of Sarony & Major, N.Y.
Iranistan, an oriental ville (near Bridgeport, Connecticut) / Lith. of Sarony & Major, N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691373/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
The Battle of Quasimas near Santiago June 24th, 1898. The 9th and 10th colored cavalry in support of rough riders, Kurz &…
The Battle of Quasimas near Santiago June 24th, 1898. The 9th and 10th colored cavalry in support of rough riders, Kurz &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688886/image-cavalry-battle-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…
Battle of Stone River, Near Murfreesborough, Tenn.--Dec. 31, 62. Jan. 2-3, 1863--Union (Gen. Rosecrans) ... Conf. (Gen.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691368/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView license
Minot's Ledge Light House. Massachusetts Bay, near Cohasset / drawn by A. Frink ; E. Burrill, lith.
Minot's Ledge Light House. Massachusetts Bay, near Cohasset / drawn by A. Frink ; E. Burrill, lith.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686811/image-art-light-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
Henry Bethel Stroussberg. (1875) by Carl von Stur
Henry Bethel Stroussberg. (1875) by Carl von Stur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11661559/henry-bethel-stroussberg-1875-carl-von-sturFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
[Member of the Paris Commune: Augustine Prévost [Prévot], cantinière, à perpétuité, des fédérés]
[Member of the Paris Commune: Augustine Prévost [Prévot], cantinière, à perpétuité, des fédérés]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7971081/photo-image-faces-person-artFree Image from public domain license