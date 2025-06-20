rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Alexander Hamilton born 1751 died 1804
Save
Edit Image
alexander hamiltonhamiltonvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration
See America poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
See America poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713468/png-america-antique-artView license
"To you I give myself, for I am yours" (Shakespeare, As You Like It, Act 5, Scene 4)
"To you I give myself, for I am yours" (Shakespeare, As You Like It, Act 5, Scene 4)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102291/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Conclusion of the Treaty of Troyes
The Conclusion of the Treaty of Troyes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104111/the-conclusion-the-treaty-troyesFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable text
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
St. Bridget, the Mary of Erin born A.D. 453 died A.D. 525
St. Bridget, the Mary of Erin born A.D. 453 died A.D. 525
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691222/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Hamilton King's Violet portrait illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Hamilton King's Violet portrait illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232425/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
Abraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, martyred April 14th 1865
Abraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, martyred April 14th 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690595/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Study of Right Hand of Alexander Hamilton (1851) by daniel huntington. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…
Study of Right Hand of Alexander Hamilton (1851) by daniel huntington. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2464480/free-illustration-image-hand-vintage-palmFree Image from public domain license
Online art auction poster template, editable text and design
Online art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793793/online-art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hero Fainting in Church (Shakespeare, Much Ado About Nothing, Act 4, Scene 1)
Hero Fainting in Church (Shakespeare, Much Ado About Nothing, Act 4, Scene 1)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103606/hero-fainting-church-shakespeare-much-ado-about-nothing-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tune poster template, editable text and design
Vintage tune poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798708/vintage-tune-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…
Abraham Lincoln, sixteenth president of the United States - born Feby. 12th 1809, died April 15th 1865, [New York] :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688570/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Packhorse with Soldiers
Packhorse with Soldiers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114994/packhorse-with-soldiersFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
[Alexander Hamilton, full-length portrait, standing, facing left] / T. Hamilton Crawford.
[Alexander Hamilton, full-length portrait, standing, facing left] / T. Hamilton Crawford.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691070/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Voyage aux Régions équinoxiales du nouveau continent, fait dans les années 1709 à 1804: Monographie des melastomacées: No.…
Voyage aux Régions équinoxiales du nouveau continent, fait dans les années 1709 à 1804: Monographie des melastomacées: No.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676157/image-flower-leaf-plantFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Voyage aux Régions équinoxiales du nouveau continent, fait dans les années 1709 à 1804: Monographie des melastomacées: No.…
Voyage aux Régions équinoxiales du nouveau continent, fait dans les années 1709 à 1804: Monographie des melastomacées: No.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676159/image-grass-flower-animalFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
Set Design by Pietro di Gottardo Gonzaga
Set Design by Pietro di Gottardo Gonzaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328353/set-designFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Poetry and History Presenting Painting with Subjects
Poetry and History Presenting Painting with Subjects
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101129/poetry-and-history-presenting-painting-with-subjectsFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Façade et plan de l'Amirauté dans le jardin à Tsárskoye Selò...
Façade et plan de l'Amirauté dans le jardin à Tsárskoye Selò...
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135705/facade-plan-lamiraute-dans-jardin-tsarskoye-seloFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Beggar Leaning on a Stick
Beggar Leaning on a Stick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8138194/beggar-leaning-stickFree Image from public domain license
History podcast Instagram post template
History podcast Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517463/history-podcast-instagram-post-templateView license
[Two birds on a branch, one gazing intently at a dangling caterpillar]
[Two birds on a branch, one gazing intently at a dangling caterpillar]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688889/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Elevation and Plan of a Small Building from the series Russian Palaces and Gardens
Elevation and Plan of a Small Building from the series Russian Palaces and Gardens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135623/image-paper-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Banditti at Market
Banditti at Market
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117665/banditti-marketFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Banditti Gambling
Banditti Gambling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117669/banditti-gamblingFree Image from public domain license