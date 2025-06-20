rawpixel
The old Phila. fire department. Period of 1850, c1883 Apr. 20.
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
The penny magazine, sold here by Ethel Reed
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Harrison's flavoring extracts. Phila.
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
American prize fruit with basket / G. Spohni lith, Phila.
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
[Two fossils, Fig. 3 and Fig. 4] / C. Fenderich del. ; P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
UK language course poster template, editable text and design
The ship & its furniture / On stone by L. Brechemin ; P.S. Duval, lith., Phila., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Masonic temple / lith. J.J. Wynkoop, 154 S. 4th St., Phila.
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
[Cabinet lathe, grinding apparatus and work bench] / P.S. Duval, Lith. Phila. ; on stone by P.C. Hollis., Duval, Peter S.…
Auto insurance poster template, editable text and design
Burger & Co., fine furniture manufacturers. N. W. cor. Eleventh & Market Sts.
Forest fire poster template
[A peacock and other birds among design elements on a sample page illustrating color printing] / polychromic lith. by…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
East view of Philadelphia, Pennsylva. and part of Camden, New Jersey / drawn from nature by A. Kollner ; lithy. of A.…
Hanukkah poster template and design
State Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt.…
Summer bbq poster template
The favorite for 1885, Willimantic thread. Willimantic Linen Co., 200 yds, 50
Fire Safety poster template, editable text and design
Joe Michl's fifty little orphans.
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Eastmans Extract, wild roses, delicate & lasting
Fire Safety poster template, editable text and design
Pocket magazine 1896
Prevent Wildfires poster template, editable text and design
Snow at an Early Morning Market [Chinese shopping for vegetables]
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
An American Carousing
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Ingirisu-jin
Vintage key poster template, editable text and design
Solar tip shoes. Made only by John Mundell & Co. Phila.
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Autumn Moon at Miyozaki
