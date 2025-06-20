rawpixel
The Monitor and Merrimac
Desperate encounter between the Ericsson battery "Monitor" 2 guns, and the "Merrimac" 12 guns
Terrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…
The first encounter of Iron-Clads. Terrific engagement between the "Monitor" and "Merrimac" ... March 9th 1862
Destruction of the rebel monster "Merrimac" off Craney Island May 11th 1862, Currier & Ives.
Harper's Weekly, a pictorial history of the war
Terrific Combat Between the "Monitor" 2 Guns & "Merrimac" 11 Guns – In Hampton Roads March 9th, 1862 – In which the little…
Merrimac River and Dam and Pacific Mills. [Lawrence, Mass.] by Miller and Best
Sample
Merrimac House, Newburyport, Massachusetts by H P Macintosh
Merrimac Mill, Carson River, Nev. by Carleton Watkins
City of Lawrence grand semi-centenial celebration
Lieut. Hobson, the fearless young Hero who sank the steamer Merrimac, in Santiago Harbor, June 3d. by Benjamin West Kilburn
Battle between the Monitor and Merrimac, Smithsonian National Museum of African Art
No. 34. From Bluffs at Merrimac, Minnesota Looking Down Stream
Our emblematic mystic light of masonry. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Christmas eve. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Biblical scene, Christ with angel. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Cluck! Cluck!
"Over the fall"
Spaniel and Woodcock, c1869.
