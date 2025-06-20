rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Idols of our home. No. 2 Dreaming Daisy / S. Anderson ; after Mrs. S. Anderson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Save
Edit Image
dreamingpublic domain postersvintage posterantique printdaydreamingafterandersonantique
Myths podcast poster template
Myths podcast poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12939011/myths-podcast-poster-templateView license
Cardinal flower / E.T.F. ; after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cardinal flower / E.T.F. ; after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687725/cardinal-flower-etf-after-mrs-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Don't quit daydream quote Instagram post template
Don't quit daydream quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632038/dont-quit-daydream-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Autumn leaves, no. 1 / after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Autumn leaves, no. 1 / after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687842/autumn-leaves-no-after-mrs-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Don't quit daydream quote Facebook story template
Don't quit daydream quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631786/dont-quit-daydream-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Anchor and flowers, no. 1 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Anchor and flowers, no. 1 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689556/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Daydreamer poster template
Daydreamer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667467/daydreamer-poster-templateView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 16. Thy will be done / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 16. Thy will be done / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690774/image-vintage-prang-posterFree Image from public domain license
Daydreamer poster template
Daydreamer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823993/daydreamer-poster-templateView license
Wreath no. 8 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Wreath no. 8 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688361/wreath-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Daydreamer poster template
Daydreamer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443764/daydreamer-poster-templateView license
Anchor and flowers, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Anchor and flowers, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689493/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cowboy dream poster template, editable text & design
Cowboy dream poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110569/cowboy-dream-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Easter morning, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Easter morning, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689455/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Daydreamer poster template
Daydreamer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13019545/daydreamer-poster-templateView license
Prang's Easter cross / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's Easter cross / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689535/prangs-easter-cross-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Daydreamer Instagram post template
Daydreamer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13085926/daydreamer-instagram-post-templateView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 15. God ever near / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 15. God ever near / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689559/image-god-olive-whitney-floral-mottoesFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 13 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 13 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689447/image-olive-whitney-prangs-crosses-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Halloween editable poster template
Halloween editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336809/halloween-editable-poster-templateView license
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 20. Be pure in heart / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 20. Be pure in heart / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690750/image-prang-floral-mottoes-pure-heartFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 14 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prang's crosses in mats, no. 14 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689495/image-prang-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain license
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView license
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166528/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain license
Exterior design poster template, editable text & design
Exterior design poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099329/exterior-design-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
No. 41, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 41, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689442/image-olive-whitney-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain license
Never stop dreaming poster template
Never stop dreaming poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631242/never-stop-dreaming-poster-templateView license
Chipmunk and ferns / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Chipmunk and ferns / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688624/chipmunk-and-ferns-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Travel promotion Ephemera poster template, editable text
Travel promotion Ephemera poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631196/travel-promotion-ephemera-poster-template-editable-textView license
Wren's nest and ferns / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Wren's nest and ferns / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688499/wrens-nest-and-ferns-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Easter morning, no. 4 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Easter morning, no. 4 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689534/easter-morning-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Explore dream destinations poster template, editable text & design
Explore dream destinations poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211540/explore-dream-destinations-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689445/image-prang-olive-whitney-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Spark of hope Instagram story template, original art illustration from Joshua Reynolds, editable design
Spark of hope Instagram story template, original art illustration from Joshua Reynolds, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23569311/image-person-art-collageView license
No. 42, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 42, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689441/image-whitney-olive-prangFree Image from public domain license
Pastel fashion Instagram post template, editable design
Pastel fashion Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967690/pastel-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
No. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
No. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689530/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license