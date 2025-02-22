Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageviennavintage posteraustriacathedral illustrationvienna illustrationvienna vintage illustrationsvienna austriavintageDurchschnitt des St. Stephan thurmes in der K.K. haupt - und residenz stadt, WienView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8120 x 11472 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPostcard from the Wiener Werkstätte editable poster template, original art illustration from Moriz Junghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23069526/image-cartoon-face-artView licenseGable on the south side of St. Stephen's Cathedral. (1856) by k k Hof und Staatsdruckerei Wienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697806/photo-image-construction-pattern-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseImport Instagram post template, original art illustration from Moriz Jung, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23170471/image-cartoon-art-vintageView licenseThe gables on the south side of St. Stephen's Cathedral. (1856) by k k Hof und Staatsdruckerei Wienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697798/photo-image-construction-people-churchFree Image from public domain licenseHappy coffee day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738522/happy-coffee-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGable on the north side of St.Stephan's Domes. (1856) by k k Hof und Staatsdruckerei Wienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697822/photo-image-construction-pattern-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738592/coffee-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGable on the north side of St.Stephan's Domes. (1856) by k k Hof und Staatsdruckerei Wienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697835/photo-image-construction-pattern-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAustria election poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486369/austria-election-poster-templateView licenseGable on the south side of St. Stephen's Cathedral. (1856) by k k Hof und Staatsdruckerei Wienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697802/photo-image-construction-pattern-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCathedral poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10726853/cathedral-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGiebel on the south side of the St. Stephen's Cathedral. (1856) by k k Hof und Staatsdruckerei Wienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697814/photo-image-construction-pattern-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHot dogs poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569665/hot-dogs-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license1., St. Stephen's Cathedral, the newly expanded gables on the south side (1856) by k k Hof und Staatsdruckerei Wienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697805/photo-image-construction-pattern-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10726598/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe gables on the north side of St. Stephen's Cathedral. (1856) by k k Hof und Staatsdruckerei Wienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697821/photo-image-construction-people-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday concert poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11384534/easter-sunday-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGable on the north side of St. Stephen's Cathedral. (1856) by k k Hof und Staatsdruckerei Wienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697823/photo-image-construction-pattern-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas donation charity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912055/christmas-donation-charity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGable on the north side of St.Stephan's Domes. (1856) by k k Hof und Staatsdruckerei Wienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697829/photo-image-construction-pattern-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseTreat yourself poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274957/treat-yourself-poster-templateView licenseVienna I., panorama with Stephansturm. (1930) by Kartograph Wienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11656916/vienna-i-panorama-with-stephansturm-1930-kartograph-wienFree Image from public domain licenseInterior painting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982482/interior-painting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVienna, skyscraper (1938) by PAG Wien Verlaghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11656968/vienna-skyscraper-1938-pag-wien-verlagFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558559/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDie Metropolitan-Kirche zum Heil: Stephan in Wien / The Cathedral Church of St. Stephen in Vienna (6. State) (around 1820)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11697762/image-paper-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVienna, Burgtheater (after 1933) by PAG Wien Verlaghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11691193/vienna-burgtheater-after-1933-pag-wien-verlagFree Image from public domain licenseMusic album cover Instagram post template, editable ethereal design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18785142/music-album-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-ethereal-design-and-textView licenseGreetings from Vienna, Stefanskirche, Rathaus (1897) by F Sagerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11694115/greetings-from-vienna-stefanskirche-rathaus-1897-sagerFree Image from public domain licenseSolo travel poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544554/solo-travel-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVienna, St. Stephen's Cathedral from the skyscraper (1939) by Verlagsanstalt Grapha Wienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644483/photo-image-sky-people-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569508/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDie Metropolitankirche zum Heil: Stephan in Wien / The Cathedral Church of St. Stephen in Vienna (3. State) (around 1796) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11580950/image-paper-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseBible studies poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717834/bible-studies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDie Metropolitankirche zum Heil: Stephan in Wien / The Cathedral Church of St. Stephen in Vienna (5. State) (around 1812) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11580925/image-paper-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseOrthodox faith poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11563434/orthodox-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDie Metropolitankirche zum Heil: Stephan in Wien / The Cathedral Church of St. Stephen in Vienna (1. State) (1792) by Carl…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11574724/image-paper-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717645/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVienna, view from the Franziskanerturm (1936) by PAG Wien Verlaghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11626185/vienna-view-from-the-franziskanerturm-1936-pag-wien-verlagFree Image from public domain license