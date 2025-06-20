rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tradesmens industrial institute of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Save
Edit Image
pittsburghpublic domain pittsburghvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustration
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
The bank of Pittsburgh
The bank of Pittsburgh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690024/the-bank-pittsburghFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The bank of Pittsburgh, National Association, "the bank historical"--founded 1810--the oldest bank west of the Alleghany…
The bank of Pittsburgh, National Association, "the bank historical"--founded 1810--the oldest bank west of the Alleghany…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690129/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
C. Vowinkel & Co., monogahelia rye whiskies, California & imported wines & brandies, Pittsburgh, PA.
C. Vowinkel & Co., monogahelia rye whiskies, California & imported wines & brandies, Pittsburgh, PA.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690254/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Little Orphan Annie in a Pittsburgh Institution
Little Orphan Annie in a Pittsburgh Institution
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848979/little-orphan-annie-pittsburgh-institutionFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Kentucky military institute
Kentucky military institute
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690584/kentucky-military-instituteFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Three colour (blue, yellow-orange, black) lithographic print showing Pittsburgh in 1902.
Three colour (blue, yellow-orange, black) lithographic print showing Pittsburgh in 1902.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665866/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Everybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and design
Everybody loves red Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Reiter Brill, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23349875/image-cartoon-horse-faceView license
Works of the Apollo Iron and Steel Company
Works of the Apollo Iron and Steel Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690826/works-the-apollo-iron-and-steel-companyFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
Farm industries no. 31
Farm industries no. 31
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688107/farm-industries-noFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The great industrial exhibition of 1851. Plate 3. The British nave
The great industrial exhibition of 1851. Plate 3. The British nave
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686699/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Cincinnati, Industrial exposition, 1873, [c1872]
Cincinnati, Industrial exposition, 1873, [c1872]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690145/cincinnati-industrial-exposition-1873-c1872Free Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Milwaukee leading business houses
Milwaukee leading business houses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688757/milwaukee-leading-business-housesFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Trade Card for Richard Beatniffe, printer and bookseller
Trade Card for Richard Beatniffe, printer and bookseller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136136/trade-card-for-richard-beatniffe-printer-and-booksellerFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
New York Crystal Palace for the exhibition of the industry of all nations
New York Crystal Palace for the exhibition of the industry of all nations
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690324/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
The great industrial exhibition of 1851. Plate 4. The transept
The great industrial exhibition of 1851. Plate 4. The transept
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689980/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
The great industrial exhibition of 1851. Plate 1. The inauguration
The great industrial exhibition of 1851. Plate 1. The inauguration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688427/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Where the producer's wealth goes to
Where the producer's wealth goes to
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689143/where-the-producers-wealth-goesFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Trade Card for M.U. Sears, Wood Engraver and Printer
Trade Card for M.U. Sears, Wood Engraver and Printer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096690/trade-card-for-mu-sears-wood-engraver-and-printerFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Niels-Bement-Pond Company machine tools and cranes
Niels-Bement-Pond Company machine tools and cranes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690290/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView license
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3882008/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Industrial - exposition. Louisville 1872 / J. Heger del.
Industrial - exposition. Louisville 1872 / J. Heger del.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690842/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license