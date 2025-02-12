Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagechristopher columbuscurrier & iveschicagoexpositioncolumbianvintage postercolumbusGrand birds-eye view of the grounds and buildings of the great Columbian exposition at Chicago, Illinois, 1892-3 In commemoration of the four hundredth anniversary of the discovery of America by Christopher Columbus., Currier & Ives.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 805 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10325 x 6925 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVisit beautiful Chicago poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730906/png-1934-america-americanView licenseAuthentic birds-eye view of the World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, Ill., U.S.A., 1893https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690833/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537415/art-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChicago in flames: Scene at Randolph Street Bridge, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691306/chicago-flames-scene-randolph-street-bridge-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView licenseThe city of Chicago, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691376/the-city-chicago-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral perfume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543955/floral-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnited States Democratic presidential ticket, 1864. Print shows a campaign banner, almost identical to the "Grand National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666270/image-paper-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseJuly 4th promotion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742985/png-12-rates-chicago-eastern-illinois-railroad-1896-4th-july-americanView licenseGrand United Order of Odd-Fellows chart, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688110/grand-united-order-odd-fellows-chart-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723481/dog-birthday-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe American national game of base ball. Grand match for the championship at the Elysian Fields, Hoboken, N.J. / lith. of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690395/image-baseball-vintage-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licensePlanetarium poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887771/planetarium-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMural Decoration, Dome of the Manufactures and Liberal Arts Building, World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, Walter Shirlawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846048/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNight sky poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887940/night-sky-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBirds-eye view, World's Columbian Expositionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689814/birds-eye-view-worlds-columbian-expositionFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812520/dog-birthday-instagram-story-templateView licenseBird's-eye view of the World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, 1893https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689937/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDancing skeleton poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727001/png-art-beat-blackView licenseRysdyk's Hambletonian: the great sire of trotters, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690581/rysdyks-hambletonian-the-great-sire-trotters-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812517/dog-birthday-blog-banner-templateView licenseWorld's Columbian Exposition, Chicagohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906521/worlds-columbian-exposition-chicagoFree Image from public domain licenseNew year cheers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723487/new-year-cheers-instagram-post-templateView licenseLexington: the great monarch of the turf and sire of racers, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689812/lexington-the-great-monarch-the-turf-and-sire-racers-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe great "scullers race" on the St. Lawrence, between Chas. E. Courtney of New York and Edward Hanlan of Toronto, Currier &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690364/image-new-york-poster-currier-ives-torontoFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397557/happy-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseChristopher Columbus at the royal court of Spain / VBrožik 1884.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690596/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year's fireworks Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397454/new-years-fireworks-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe great East River suspension bridge--Connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn / Parsons & Atwater, del., Currier &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691111/image-new-york-currier-ives-illustration-cityFree Image from public domain licenseLove yourself Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9222296/love-yourself-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseMural Decoration, Dome of the Manufactures and Liberal Arts Building, World's Columbian Exposition, Chicago, J Carroll…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848329/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLove yourself Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9222562/love-yourself-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseGrand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686832/image-new-york-bridge-poster-panoramaFree Image from public domain licenseLove yourself blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9222563/love-yourself-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseCoaching – Four in Hand – A Swell Turn-out, publisher Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183017/coaching-four-hand-swell-turn-outFree Image from public domain licenseNapoli, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717774/png-architecture-art-blank-spaceView licensePrairie fires of the great west, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689167/prairie-fires-the-great-west-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseYellow fruit store poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726942/png-antique-art-blank-spaceView licenseWorld's Columbian Exposition Commemorative Presentation Medalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886104/worlds-columbian-exposition-commemorative-presentation-medalFree Image from public domain license