rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ellsworth's campaign & barrack or dress uniforms. Plate 1 / published and lithographed by Edw. Mendel, 162 Lake St., Chicago.
Save
Edit Image
dress uniformlake illustrationmendelvintage posterlithographartvintagepublic domain
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain license
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView license
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain license
Vintage exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Vintage exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521369/vintage-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dr. Jas. W. Watson ...
Dr. Jas. W. Watson ...
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6992663/dr-jas-watsonFree Image from public domain license
Beauty essentials poster template, editable text and design
Beauty essentials poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721581/beauty-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Sheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690616/sheridans-ride-thulstrup-facsimile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688493/image-queen-general-grant-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
[The last meeting between Gen. Lee and Jackson] / J.G. Fay, 1877.
[The last meeting between Gen. Lee and Jackson] / J.G. Fay, 1877.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690879/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522838/art-gallery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Siege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Siege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691073/siege-atlanta-thulstrup-fac-simile-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Italian food menu poster template, editable text and design
Italian food menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695709/italian-food-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
Battle of Shiloh - April 6th 1862 / Cosack & Co. Lith. Buffalo & Chicago.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689272/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Retro boutique Instagram post template, editable text
Retro boutique Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255773/retro-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Morale hastens victory - back up the boys over there United War Work Campaign, Nov. 11th - 18th F. Luis Mora.
Morale hastens victory - back up the boys over there United War Work Campaign, Nov. 11th - 18th F. Luis Mora.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8679784/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Craft festival poster template, editable text and design
Craft festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510001/craft-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Chap-Book: Thanksgiving Number, November (1895) by William H. Bradley. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…
The Chap-Book: Thanksgiving Number, November (1895) by William H. Bradley. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314199/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Terrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…
Terrific combat between the "Monitor" 2 guns & "Merrimac" 10 guns The first fight between iron clad ships of war, in Hampton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691294/image-merrimac-1862-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Woman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719329/png-album-white-bottoms-pl-31-1863-1934-sem-album-artView license
Capture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.
Capture of Fort Fisher, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691321/capture-fort-fisher-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain license
Opera show poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Opera show poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752205/png-antique-ariane-theatre-national-lopera-artView license
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
For the safety of womanhood ... help 'till it hurts Ker.
For the safety of womanhood ... help 'till it hurts Ker.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680285/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510812/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691186/kearsarce-and-alabama-jo-davidson-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Shiloh / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691323/battle-shiloh-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license