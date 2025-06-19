Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagewashingtonvintage posterlithographwashington vintageartvintagepublic domainillustrationCarver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 843 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7728 x 5430 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWashington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView licenseSoldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseBirds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseView of Washington City, D.C. / lith. by E. Sachse & Co. 104 S. Charles St. Baltimore.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689567/image-vintage-poster-lithographs-public-domain-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseCapture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690796/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseMower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690037/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-philadelphia-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseBattle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseView of Washington City, D.C. West front of the U.S. Capitol / lith. by E. Sachse & Co. 104 S. Charles St. Baltimore.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690778/image-vintage-illustration-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseView of Washington / drawn from nature and on stone by E. Sachse ; lith. and print in colorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691174/image-vintage-poster-comp-antiqueFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseEllsworth's campaign & barrack or dress uniforms. Plate 1 / published and lithographed by Edw. Mendel, 162 Lake St., Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690383/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseDiagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690577/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690628/image-american-flag-vintage-poster-historyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseThe volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690551/image-illustration-vintage-poster-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBird's-eye view of Andersonville Prison from the south-easthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690401/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseThe first battle between "iron" ships of warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePanoramic view of Washington City from the new dome of the Capitol, looking east / drawn from nature and print. in colors by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691085/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-panoramic-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. steam frigate Wabash, flag ship of Rear Admiral DuPont / by Geo. Roberts yeoman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690792/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of Washington City / lith. & print by E. Sachse & Co., Baltimore, Md. by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689198/image-vintage-poster-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseDepression quote editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22101358/image-flower-face-artView licenseVue officielle a vol d'oiseau de l'exposition universelle de 1867 / Eug. Cicéri et Ph. Benoist del & lith. ; imp. Lemercier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690394/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseForest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826207/forest-frame-poster-template-editable-animal-art-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOur city, (St. Louis, Mo.) / lith. by A. Janicke & Co., St. Louis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690701/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePeace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713488/png-1968-animal-artView licenseView of Camp Dennison: 16 miles northeast of Cincinnati, Ohio / lithographed by Middleton, Strobridge & Co., Cincinnati…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690699/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license