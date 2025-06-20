Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecardinalvintage postercardinal public domainartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationCardinal McCluskyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 856 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5607 x 7860 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseInterior of the Piccolomini Library at Sienahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688251/interior-the-piccolomini-library-sienaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCardinal girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689136/cardinal-girlFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseHis eminence the Cardinal McCloskey, Archbishop of New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690837/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Collage of crucifix, biblical events, and portraits of religious leadershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688096/image-art-vintage-collageFree Image from public domain licenseCardinal bird, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381532/cardinal-bird-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseCardinal flower / E.T.F. ; after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687725/cardinal-flower-etf-after-mrs-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCardinal bird, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381523/cardinal-bird-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseCardinal Albrecht of Brandenburg - The Small Plate by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661268/cardinal-albrecht-brandenburg-the-small-plate-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licensePortrait of Cardinal Guido Bentivogliohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8219716/portrait-cardinal-guido-bentivoglioFree Image from public domain licenseFlower & motivational quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971628/flower-motivational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRamphocelus jacapa, Ramphacelus nigrogularis, Ramphocellus brasilens and Pyranga mississipensis from History of the birds of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16591456/psd-image-rose-animal-flowerView licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseThe Cardinal Lory, Chalcopsitta cardinalis from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/554841/cardinal-lory-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseGet well soon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163356/get-well-soon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRamphocelus jacapa, Ramphacelus nigrogularis, Ramphocellus brasilens and Pyranga mississipensis from History of the birds of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16610216/image-rose-animal-flowerView licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseRamphocelus jacapa, Ramphacelus nigrogularis, Ramphocellus brasilens and Pyranga mississipensis from History of the birds of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16577620/image-rose-animal-flowerFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRamphocelus jacapa, Ramphacelus nigrogularis, Ramphocellus brasilens and Pyranga mississipensis from History of the birds of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16614896/vector-rose-animal-flowerView licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseQuill Leaf Tillandsia (Tillandsia fasciculata) (1929) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2620615/free-illustration-image-poster-watercolor-plant-mary-vauxFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOur emblematic mystic light of masonry. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16290169/image-art-certificates-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseRamphocelus jacapa, Ramphacelus nigrogularis, Ramphocellus brasilens and Pyranga mississipensis from History of the birds of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16577919/image-rose-animal-flowerView licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseChristmas eve. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16234118/image-christmas-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licensePlan of the City of Rome. Part 5 with the Baths of Caracalla, the Santa Sabina and Part of the Tiberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8213107/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licensePNG Ramphocelus jacapa, Ramphacelus nigrogularis, Ramphocellus brasilens and Pyranga mississipensis, vintage illustration on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16610146/png-rose-animalView licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlan of the City of Rome. Part 3 with the Santa Maria Maggiore, the Pantheon and Trajan's Columnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8213209/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseBiblical scene, Christ with angel. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16132611/image-jesus-christ-angel-artFree Image from public domain license