Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagegeorge washingtonlithographvintage posterpublic domaincountry vintage posterartvintageillustrationGen. George Washington the father of his country., N. Currier (Firm)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 907 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5367 x 7098 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWashington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView licenseA strange country: hunting casualties, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690543/strange-country-hunting-casualties-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseTravel therapy poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591932/travel-therapy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGenl. George Washington: the father of his country, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689188/genl-george-washington-the-father-his-country-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719329/png-album-white-bottoms-pl-31-1863-1934-sem-album-artView licenseJesus is despoiled of his vestments. / Jesus esta despojado de sus vestiduras., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686681/image-jesus-sus-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseTravel therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622340/travel-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMy little playfellow, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690003/little-playfellow-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseRed striped star poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761559/png-1776-we-take-stars-from-heaven-american-artView licenseThe pointer, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689168/the-pointer-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseThe vase of flowers, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686715/the-vase-flowers-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseAscension of the virgin / Na.Sa. de Transito, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686794/ascension-the-virgin-nasa-transito-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseA check: "Keep your distance", N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691380/check-keep-your-distance-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseTravel places Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995741/travel-places-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe nosegay, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689841/the-nosegay-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseTravel places Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004298/travel-places-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNapoleon Emperor of France, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690013/napoleon-emperor-france-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseThe Crucifixion La Crucificazion = La Crucifixion., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690375/the-crucifixion-crucificazion-crucifixion-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseU.S. ship of the line Pennsylvania: 140 guns, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689985/us-ship-the-line-pennsylvania-140-guns-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licensePandemic podcast Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9993905/pandemic-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe pursuit / painted by A.F. Tait ; L. Maurer, 55 ; lith. of N. Currier, N. York., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691300/image-vintage-poster-art-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseThe Boquet, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688900/the-boquet-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseSt George's day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12040001/georges-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOur pasture, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689171/our-pasture-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseNight night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11277015/night-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJesus nailed to the cross / Jesus posto em cruz, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686836/jesus-nailed-the-cross-jesus-posto-cruz-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseU.S. ship of the Line Pennsylvania, 140 guns, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690015/us-ship-the-line-pennsylvania-140-guns-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseThe moss rose, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686705/the-moss-rose-currier-firmFree Image from public domain licenseGeography course Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12654616/geography-course-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseVan Amburgh & Cos. triumphal car: passing the Astor House, April 20th. 1846, N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688914/image-vintage-car-posterFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseBlack Hawk and Jenny Lind--Union course, L.I. Nov. 17th 1847 / lith & pub. by N. Currier ; R.A. Clark, del., N. Currier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691363/image-jenny-lind-pub-poster-linie-artFree Image from public domain license