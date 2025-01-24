Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballvintage baseballcurrier & iveshobokencurrier & ives illustrationantique gamesbaseball fieldvintage lithographs public domainThe American national game of base ball. Grand match for the championship at the Elysian Fields, Hoboken, N.J. / lith. of Currier & Ives., Currier & Ives.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 867 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9903 x 7152 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 9903 x 7152 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt & flower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537415/art-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe American National Game of Base Ball: Grand Match for the Championship at the Elysian Fields, Hoboken, N. J. published…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086649/image-baseball-brooklyn-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral perfume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543955/floral-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrand United Order of Odd-Fellows chart, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688110/grand-united-order-odd-fellows-chart-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946162/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNew York and Brooklyn: with Jersey City and Hoboken water front, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688991/image-hoboken-brooklyn-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView licenseAbraham Lincoln:The Nation's Martyr, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686773/abraham-lincolnthe-nations-martyr-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723481/dog-birthday-instagram-post-templateView licenseAmerican dead game, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690278/american-dead-game-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812520/dog-birthday-instagram-story-templateView licenseUnited States Democratic presidential ticket, 1864. Print shows a campaign banner, almost identical to the "Grand National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666270/image-paper-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602030/baseball-instagram-post-templateView licenseGrand birds-eye view of the grounds and buildings of the great Columbian exposition at Chicago, Illinois, 1892-3 In…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690378/image-christopher-columbus-chicago-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377718/baseball-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe great national game - last match of the season to be decided Nov. 11th 1884 / Macbrair & Sons Lith. Cin'ti, O.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689537/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812517/dog-birthday-blog-banner-templateView licenseJefferson Davis, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689878/jefferson-davis-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395226/baseball-blog-banner-templateView licenseMassachusetts, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688332/massachusetts-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514858/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMy child! my child!, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690000/child-child-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620067/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTempted, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688290/tempted-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseCricket poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536057/cricket-poster-templateView licenseRipe fruit, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690369/ripe-fruit-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381431/baseball-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA well-bred setter, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690014/well-bred-setter-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452305/baseball-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpring flowers, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690464/spring-flowers-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11627780/vintage-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Dutchman" and Hiram Woodruff, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686690/dutchman-and-hiram-woodruff-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435325/baseball-instagram-post-templateView licenseChampions at close quarters, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691382/champions-close-quarters-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893811/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe City of New York, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691297/the-city-new-york-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893810/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRysdyk's Hambletonian: the great sire of trotters, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690581/rysdyks-hambletonian-the-great-sire-trotters-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseGo baseball icon png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519987/baseball-icon-png-editable-designView licenseRoses, and rosebuds, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688993/roses-and-rosebuds-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license