Bird's-eye view of Andersonville Prison from the south-east
Bird facts poster template
Birds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.
Pool party poster template
Carver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Soldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisher
Prayer night poster template, editable design
Battle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.
Vintage exhibition poster template, editable text and design
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
Faith endures poster template, editable vintage photography design
Battle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Siege of Atlanta / Thulstrup ; fac-simile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
U.S. steam frigate Wabash, flag ship of Rear Admiral DuPont / by Geo. Roberts yeoman.
Our human gift poster template, editable vintage photography design
View of Camp Dennison: 16 miles northeast of Cincinnati, Ohio / lithographed by Middleton, Strobridge & Co., Cincinnati…
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Prominent Union and Confederate generals and statesmen
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
The Union war chart
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Diagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
Life and death poster template, editable vintage photography design
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
Vintage music store poster template
Capture of Fort Henry by U.S. gun boats under the command of Flag Officer Foote, February 6th 1862 / J.G. ; Middleton…
Peace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Sheridan's ride / Thulstrup ; facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Retro 100 greatest songs remix poster
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Kearsarce and Alabama / J.O. Davidson., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Lashed to the shrouds--Farragut passing the forts at Mobile, in his flagship Hartford / Prangs chromo ; after Theodore…
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Battle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.
