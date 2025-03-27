rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"How the day was won" Charge of the Tenth Cavalry Regiment U.S.A. San Juan Hill; Cuba, July 1st 1898
Save
Edit Image
cubacavalrypublic domain cubasan juanvintage postervintage cavalrysan juan art
Autumn festival poster template, editable text and design
Autumn festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11537561/autumn-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
San Juan Hill, where Col. Roosevelt's "Rough Riders" led the Charge. - The Victorious Army in Camp, Cuba. by B L Singley
San Juan Hill, where Col. Roosevelt's "Rough Riders" led the Charge. - The Victorious Army in Camp, Cuba. by B L Singley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14300810/image-person-public-domain-hillFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Civil war veteran Daniel Henry Lawrence Gleason
Civil war veteran Daniel Henry Lawrence Gleason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294721/civil-war-veteran-daniel-henry-lawrence-gleasonFree Image from public domain license
Autumn quote Instagram post template, editable text
Autumn quote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11537570/autumn-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Battle of Quasimas near Santiago June 24th, 1898. The 9th and 10th colored cavalry in support of rough riders, Kurz &…
The Battle of Quasimas near Santiago June 24th, 1898. The 9th and 10th colored cavalry in support of rough riders, Kurz &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688886/image-cavalry-battle-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Koi pond essentials Instagram post template, editable text
Koi pond essentials Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9811844/koi-pond-essentials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tenth U.S. Cavalry. "The Heroes of Santiago." Peace Jubilee, Phila. by William H Rau
Tenth U.S. Cavalry. "The Heroes of Santiago." Peace Jubilee, Phila. by William H Rau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14298511/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Italy poster template, editable design
Italy poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762964/italy-poster-template-editable-designView license
U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, based at…
U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, based at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728209/photo-image-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Art & History Museum poster template, editable text and design
Art & History Museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899804/art-history-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cargo de los generales Maximo Gomeuz y Maceo en Mall Timpo, Dec. 15, 1895
Cargo de los generales Maximo Gomeuz y Maceo en Mall Timpo, Dec. 15, 1895
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691332/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fort Marion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Fort Marion poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732707/png-america-architecture-artView license
The battle of Malate, Philippines night of July 31st 1898
The battle of Malate, Philippines night of July 31st 1898
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690101/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView license
San Juan capistrano mission, c1895.
San Juan capistrano mission, c1895.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688796/san-juan-capistrano-mission-c1895Free Image from public domain license
House rules poster template, editable text and design
House rules poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899823/house-rules-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Destruction of Admiral Cervera's fleet, at Stantigo de Cuda, July 3rd 1898
Destruction of Admiral Cervera's fleet, at Stantigo de Cuda, July 3rd 1898
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689235/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899820/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The battle of Manila, fought on Sunday morning, May 1st 1898
The battle of Manila, fought on Sunday morning, May 1st 1898
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688428/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899815/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Polish, US Soldiers conduct mortar training
Polish, US Soldiers conduct mortar training
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040951/polish-soldiers-conduct-mortar-trainingFree Image from public domain license
Hotel & resort poster template, editable text and design
Hotel & resort poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194583/hotel-resort-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
R. Ackermann's costumes of the Indian Army. No. 26. Madras Infantry--European Regiment (Officers) 1st Fusiliers, 2nd Lt.…
R. Ackermann's costumes of the Indian Army. No. 26. Madras Infantry--European Regiment (Officers) 1st Fusiliers, 2nd Lt.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689864/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899807/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The battle of Manila, May 1st 1898
The battle of Manila, May 1st 1898
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689459/the-battle-manila-may-1st-1898Free Image from public domain license
Rhythm of nature Instagram story template, editable design
Rhythm of nature Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787434/rhythm-nature-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
U.S. Soldiers, with the 3rd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment descend an obstacle during a confidence course at Fort Benning…
U.S. Soldiers, with the 3rd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment descend an obstacle during a confidence course at Fort Benning…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739497/photo-image-public-domain-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Feast Day: San Juan Pueblo (ca. 1921) by William Penhallow Henderson. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…
Feast Day: San Juan Pueblo (ca. 1921) by William Penhallow Henderson. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2939892/free-illustration-image-indian-painting-art-crowdFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cars poster template, editable text and design
Vintage cars poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11619798/vintage-cars-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Army Staff Sgt. Salvador Guiterrez, a platoon sergeant with the 211th Armored Cavalry Regiment, prepares an Opposing Forces…
Army Staff Sgt. Salvador Guiterrez, a platoon sergeant with the 211th Armored Cavalry Regiment, prepares an Opposing Forces…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728094/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain license
cacti poster template
cacti poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931549/cacti-poster-templateView license
SuHo Lightening Training Event - 1-9 CAV-Part 2. Pictures of 1st Battalion, 9th U.S. Cavalry Regiment's combined training…
SuHo Lightening Training Event - 1-9 CAV-Part 2. Pictures of 1st Battalion, 9th U.S. Cavalry Regiment's combined training…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735314/photo-image-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Rhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable design
Rhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998285/rhythm-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The War for the Union 1862—A Cavalry Charge (5 July 1862) by After Winslow Homer
The War for the Union 1862—A Cavalry Charge (5 July 1862) by After Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790055/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The great naval battle off Cavite (Manila Bay), fought May 1st, 1898, 5:30 A.M. till 12:50 P.M. (noon), Kurz & Allison.
The great naval battle off Cavite (Manila Bay), fought May 1st, 1898, 5:30 A.M. till 12:50 P.M. (noon), Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691142/image-philippines-art-manilaFree Image from public domain license
Italian restaurant poster template, editable design
Italian restaurant poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789822/italian-restaurant-poster-template-editable-designView license
U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division get equipment from…
U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division get equipment from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739315/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license